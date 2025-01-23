Frontline Update: 119 Combat Clashes, Over Half In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces reported 119 combat engagements on January 23, with over half of them occurring in the Pokrovsk sector, where nearly 400 Russian invaders were eliminated.

This update comes from the General Staff of the of Ukraine, as shared on and reported by Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of the day, as many as 119 combat engagements have occurred. The enemy launched two missile strikes and 55 airstrikes, using five missiles and 86 guided aerial bombs. They employed 863 kamikaze drones for and conducted more than 4,400 shelling attacks on our troops' positions and civilian settlements using various types of weaponry," the post states.

In the Kharkiv sector , one engagement occurred near Lyptsi.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy attempted nine times to displace the Ukrainian units from the positions near Dvorichna, Zahryzove, and Petropavlivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , the enemy attacked seven times trying to advance near Yampolivka, Novoiehorivka, Zelenyi Hai, and Kopanky.

In the Siversk secto r, the Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy assaults near Ivano-Daryivka and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the enemy carried out two assaults on the Ukrainian positions. Enemy activity was observed in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy attempted to break through our defenses 12 times in the areas of Dyliivka, Krymske, Shcherbynivka, and Toretsk.

The enemy is intensively attacking the Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk sector . Over the course of the day, the invaders have carried out 63 offensive actions. The highest activity of Russian occupiers is observed near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Myrnohrad, Promin, Lysivka, Vidrodzhennia, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly, and Yantarne. One clash is still ongoing.

According to the latest available information, 189 occupiers have been eliminated today on this sector, with another 190 wounded. One infantry fighting vehicle, nine vehicles, two units of motorized equipment, five EW systems, and eight drone antennas have been destroyed. Additionally, the enemy's artillery system and satellite communication equipment have been damaged.

The Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy assaults in the Novopavlivka sector , where the enemy attacked near Novodarivka, Kostiantynivka, and Velyka Novosilka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the enemy carried out two assault actions, which were successfully repelled by the Ukrainian defenders.

In Russia's Kursk region , the Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 attacks by the invading forces. Additionally, the enemy carried out 24 airstrikes, dropping 38 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 358 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and civilian infrastructure on Russian territory.

In other sections of the front, the situation remains relatively unchanged.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled a massive Russian assault in Chasiv Yar.