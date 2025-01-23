(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.

TRUMP'S STATEMENT ON RUSSIA

On January 22, U.S. President Donald called on via Truth Social to "make a deal" to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible.

● Trump emphasized that the Russian is collapsing and urged Putin to "negotiate now" and end the war.

● Trump warned that if a peace deal is not reached soon, Moscow could face steep taxes, tariffs, and sanctions.

● Previously, Trump stated that Kyiv is ready for peaceful resolution, but Putin is destroying Russia by rejecting diplomacy.

● Increasing sanctions pressure on Russia is one of the effective ways to compel the aggressor to engage in honest diplomacy.

● Kyiv, meanwhile, reiterates that peace remains a priority, but it must be just, stable, and backed by security guarantees for Ukraine.

EUROPEAN SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE

On January 22, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas outlined the European Union's plans to support Ukraine:

● By the end of January 2025, the number of Ukrainian soldiers trained in the EU will reach 75,000.

● The EU is preparing its 16th sanctions package against Russia

and will consider actively using frozen Russian assets to fund aid to Ukraine.

● The EU's total assistance to Ukraine has reached €134 billion, with €50 billion allocated for weaponry.

● Kallas previously stated that the EU is ready to take the lead in supporting Ukraine if U.S. assistance were to cease.

● Ukraine is a security donor for the EU, as the Kremlin's aggressive ambitions extend far beyond Ukraine's borders.

SUPPORT FOR UKRAINIANS ABROAD

On January 22, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced the simplification of access to consular services for Ukrainians living abroad:

● In 2025, the e-Consul system will be fully operational with an expanded range of digital services.

● In February, courier delivery of foreign passports will begin in several countries, and by spring, the issuance of driver's licenses abroad will commence.

● These and other services are being implemented to support Ukrainian citizens living abroad.

● In December 2024, Ukraine established the Ministry of National Unity to strengthen ties with Ukrainian communities worldwide.

● As a result of Russian aggression, 7.5 million Ukrainians are currently abroad, with over 5 million residing in EU countries.