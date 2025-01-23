M42 Unveils New Operating Structure To Drive Growth And Innovation In Global Healthcare

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



The new operating structure sees the creation of four focused platforms under M42 to drive growth, innovation and impact Evolution of M42 designed to support strategic growth ambitions, including organic and inorganic growth, new expansion, global partnerships and AI solutions.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; January, 2025: As part of the next stage of its growth journey, M42, a global leader powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and technology, has announced the creation of a new operating structure to drive innovation in healthcare, focus the business on strategic priorities and accelerate local and international business growth.

With the creation of four new platforms under M42, the new structure is designed to support M42's strategic growth ambitions, including organic and inorganic growth, expansion into new markets, the formation of impactful partnerships to plug global healthcare gaps, and harnessing AI to disrupt traditional healthcare systems.



Global Patient Care: By integrating UAE and international health assets, the Global Patient Care platform has emerged as a leading global healthcare organization, operating 480 clinics across 26 countries and serving 15 million patients annually. Its comprehensive services include Renal Care, Outpatient and Chronic Disease Management, Diagnostics, Women's & Children's Health, Specialty Surgery, and Long-Term Care. Dimitris Moulavasilis, currently CEO of M42's Diaverum and Acting Group COO of M42, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the platform. Supporting this initiative, Dr. Ali Anees will serve as COO for Global Patient Care in the UAE and Bahrain; Dr. Mai Al Jaber will lead as CEO of Outpatient Care; Dr. Laila Abdel Wareth will serve as CEO of Diagnostics; and Dr. Summia Zaher will be the CEO of the Women & Children's Care cluster.

Integrated Health Solutions: Concentrating on national programs and population health, this platform aims to address global health disparities through precise, preventive and predictive care. It will include M42's focus on Genomics, National Programs, Biobank, Data Services, Environmental Sciences, and clinical research and trials. Dr. Fahed Al Marzooqi will lead as Chief Executive Officer.

Digital Health Solutions: Leveraging successes like Malaffi, this platform will scale digital health innovations and AI-driven solutions to enhance patient outcomes, empower healthcare providers and ecosystems and improve healthcare access in the UAE and abroad. Kareem Shahin will serve as Chief Executive Officer of the platform. AI Life Sciences: Focused on drug discovery and development, this pioneering platform will harness AI and partnerships across the life sciences value chain and focus on building M42's capabilities in space. Dr. Fahed will be the Acting CEO of the platform until a chief executive is appointed.

M42's continued focus on cloud, technology, and engineering will underpin all platforms and enable their delivery for people, communities, and nations.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer at M42, said:“M42's new operating model is more than a structural change; it's a strategic evolution of the business designed to unleash our full potential in global healthcare. Our new structure will empower our platforms and people to seize growth opportunities and expand our footprint, accelerate innovation in healthcare and revolutionize healthcare systems globally.

“This is not just an evolution of M42; it's a defining chapter in our growth journey to positively impact lives locally and globally.”

M42 recently announced the expansion of its footprint to Bahrain in partnership with the Kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, and into the UAE's northern emirates after entering into a strategic investment partnership with the UAE's Ministry of Defence. Zayed Military Hospital in Al Batayeh, Sharjah, managed and operated by M42 in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence, has now been renamed Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital. In 2023, M42 acquired Diaverum, a leading global renal care service provider, from Bridgepoint Group. Founded in 1991, Diaverum is currently the world's third-largest provider of dialysis services, operating across 24 countries, with 450 clinics and over 13,000 employees. M42's Abu Dhabi Health Data Services, now the Digital Health Solutions platform, has also secured national-level digital health transformation projects in the MENA region.

About M42:

M42 is a global health champion powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics to advance innovation in health for people and the planet. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, M42 combines its specialized, state-of-the-art facilities with integrated health solutions like genomics and biobanks, and harnesses advanced technologies to deliver precise, preventive and predictive care, to impactfully disrupt traditional healthcare models and positively impact lives globally.

Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 has more than 480 facilities in 26 countries and over 20,000 employees. M42 includes renowned healthcare providers, including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. As well as operating the Emirati Genome Programme, M42 runs Abu Dhabi BioBank and Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a global tech-enabled healthcare company operating Malaffi.