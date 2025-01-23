From Wellness To Warehouse: Lubify Selects Barrett Distribution As 3PL Provider To Support National Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "It was important to find a long-term 3PL partner who shared our passion for innovation and growth," said Orla Maguire , founder of Lubify. "Barrett stood out with its strong distribution network, scalability and proven success with direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands. Their professionalism and impressive onsite team made this decision easy."

Luxe Lube is a silicone-based lubricant crafted with E, hyaluronic acid, silicone, and squalene, chosen for its hydrating, nourishing and long-lasting properties. The formula is enriched with delicate notes of neroli and cedarwood oils, creating a sensorial experience that redefines intimacy. Lubify has elevated the category with Luxe Lube's gold airless pump tube. Inspired by Hermès elegance, this packaging reflects Lubify's commitment to sophistication and functionality.

"We're proud to welcome Lubify to the Barrett family," said Harrison Smith , Director of Pricing at Barrett. "Our expertise in scaling startups aligns perfectly with their goals. We're excited to help bring Luxe Lube to women nationwide."

Luxe Lube will launch on Feb. 1, 2025, from Barrett's New Jersey region , a hub for high-growth D2C brands. Lubify also plans to expand its product line with additional premium offerings, continuing its mission to blend indulgence with self-care.

About Lubify

Founded by Orla Maguire, Lubify is the first luxury sexual wellness brand for women. Its debut product, Luxe Lube, is a high-quality feminine lubricant designed to provide a sophisticated, indulgent experience. Made in the USA, Lubify products are vegan, cruelty-free, and Sephora Clean List-compliant. Orla brings her expertise as a beauty industry leader and certified intimacy coach to revolutionize sexual wellness. Through Lubify, she empowers women to elevate their intimacy and self-care routines with premium products tailored to their needs.

About Barrett Distribution Centers

Since 1941, Barrett has provided customized third-party logistics (3PL), direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce fulfillment, omnichannel distribution, managed transportation solutions, and retail compliance for clients across all industries, with a focus on apparel & footwear, health & beauty, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and education. Barrett continues to be a leading 3rd party logistics provider in North America, known for superior execution, customer engagement, and direct access to senior leadership decision-makers. As a member of Inc.'s fastest-growing companies list 15 times, Barrett is big enough to do the job and still small enough to care about your business deeply. eCommerce brands interested in a new 3PL partnership may contact Barrett directly here .

