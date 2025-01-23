Over 12M Applications Submitted For Esupport Program Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky described the implementation of the eSupport program as "positive."

The head of state made this statement during his evening address , as reported by Ukrinform.

"Today, the Prime reported on the eSupport program. The program is being implemented very successfully, with a high demand from our people – more than 12 million applications have been submitted, and most have already been funded. The program's timeliness is clear. We will continue working on other state programs as well. It is crucial now to support as many Ukrainian families and citizens as possible," Zelensky emphasized.

He added that the Prime Minister also reported on the state of the energy sector and the operations of energy companies. The President expressed gratitude to all repair crews, engineers, and workers in Ukraine's energy sector.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the government allocated over UAH 3.3 billion for payments under the Winter eSupport program to citizens who submitted applications via the Diia app between December 12 and January 14.