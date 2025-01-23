NATO Secretary General: We Have To Step Up Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized the need to "change the trajectory of the war," calling for intensified support for Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, Rutte made these remarks during the Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos, organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation and the Yalta European Strategy, according to NATO's website .

“We really have to step up and not scale back the support for Ukraine. We have to change the trajectory of the war,” Rutte stated.

According to Rutte, a victory for Russian leader Vladimir would be a defeat for freedom, security, and global stability. He noted that any deal that pleased Russia, China, Iran and North Korea would not bring peace but make the world a darker place.

The NATO chief also emphasized the vital need for Europeans to ramp up defense investment and production, noting that this is essential for NATO's ability to deter aggression and ensure collective defense in the future.

Rutte also participated in a plenary session on "Technology in the World," discussing the role of innovation in addressing global challenges. He stressed that harnessing technology and increasing investment in defense is key to ensuring the security of one billion people living in NATO member countries.

: Ifin, wel be

Rutte urged alliance members to shift more swiftly and decisively to wartime mindset, emphasizing that“speed is of the essence”.

As previously reported, the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos, bringing together leading global politicians and business representatives. Participants are addressing the most pressing issues in global development and exploring solutions.