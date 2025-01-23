UK To Respond More Decisively To Actions Of Russian Military DM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UK will respond more decisively to provocative actions by Russian military forces near its territorial waters.

According to Ukrinform, British Defense John Healey stated this, as reported by Reuters .

"We are strengthening our response to ensure that Russian ships and aircraft cannot operate in secrecy near UK or territory," Healey said.

He emphasized that the provocative actions by Russian warships in British territorial waters had forced him to change the existing rules of engagement for the Royal Navy. Specifically, British submarines are now allowed to surface near Russian vessels as a deterrent, and British boats can now approach Russian vessels more closely. "We will not shy away from robust action to protect Britain," the minister stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, this week, Royal Navy ships went to sea to monitor a Russian "spy ship" that had entered British waters.