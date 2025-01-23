'Everything Will Be Revealed': Trump Orders To Declassify JFK, RFK, Martin Luther King Jr Files
Date
1/23/2025 7:18:31 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Washington: US President Donald trump signed an executive order on Thursday declassifying files on the 1960s assassinations of President John F Kennedy and his brother Bobby Kennedy, as well as that of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
"Everything will be revealed," Trump told reporters as he signed the order in the Oval Office of the White House.
Birthright citizenship
Meanwhile, Trump also said on Thursday that his administration would appeal a federal judge's ruling that temporarily blocks his attempt to restrict birthright citizenship.
"Obviously we will appeal it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about the ruling by Washington state District Judge John Coughenour, who said the president's order was "blatantly unconstitutional."
Read Also
Stock markets push higher as they track Trump plans and earnings
Trump to Putin: Make Ukraine deal now or face tougher sanctions
Rubio to visit Central America including Panama on first trip
Trump tells Davos: make your products in America or pay tariffs
MENAFN23012025000063011010ID1109124312
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.