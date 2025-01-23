عربي


'Everything Will Be Revealed': Trump Orders To Declassify JFK, RFK, Martin Luther King Jr Files

1/23/2025 7:18:31 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: US President Donald trump signed an executive order on Thursday declassifying files on the 1960s assassinations of President John F Kennedy and his brother Bobby Kennedy, as well as that of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

"Everything will be revealed," Trump told reporters as he signed the order in the Oval Office of the White House.

Birthright citizenship

Meanwhile, Trump also said on Thursday that his administration would appeal a federal judge's ruling that temporarily blocks his attempt to restrict birthright citizenship.

"Obviously we will appeal it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about the ruling by Washington state District Judge John Coughenour, who said the president's order was "blatantly unconstitutional."

