Online Auction Features Bottling Lines From Food-Production Plant
Date
1/23/2025 2:31:19 PM
Bidding in the timed, online auction opens on Tuesday, January 21, at 11 a.m. (EST) and begins closing on Tuesday, January 28, at 11 a.m. (EST) at SoldTiger .
"This sale event represents a strong opportunity for companies in the food and beverage industries to grow their operations by acquiring well-maintained machinery and equipment at a significant discount," said Harry Davis , President of M Davis Group.
The bottling machinery and equipment includes:
APACKS 12-head in-line filler
Orics 8-station rotary cup filler
25,000-gallon, insulated stainless-steel Walker silo (stored in Richmond)
20 horsepower Quincy vacuum pump (located in Ontario, California)
"The material-handling and plant-support assets will be of interest to a wide array of companies with industrial and manufacturing operations," added John Coelho , Senior Director of Tiger Commercial & Industrial.
Those assets include:
Industrial stainless-steel COP (clean-out-of-place) tank by Sani-Matic
Powerex and Ingersoll Rand air compressors
J.V. Manufacturing Cram-A-Lot trash compactor
Genie electric scissor lift
Raymond electric forklifts and pallet jacks (capacities of 3,500 to 4,500 lbs.)
Additional assets from the small-bottle filling line include:
New stainless steel hopper
2015 Palace Packaging Machines bottle orienter and unscrambling system
APACKS spindle screw capper
APACKS stainless steel cap incline
Straight section of a stainless-steel product conveyer
2018 Pack Leader labeler.
Also available in the online auction are a 2016 Colussi Ermes crate washer and dryer; three sections of lockers; ten locker room benches, and several metal detectors.
For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit
To make an appointment for an inspection at the Richmond location or obtain other information, email [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.
Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999, [email protected] . At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected] .
