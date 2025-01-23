Rubin And Rudman Corporate Partner Ariadna Caulfield Named An Up & Coming Lawyer By Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly
Caulfield focuses her practice on corporate, banking and financial law, and complex civil and business matters. She represents clients in sophisticated corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, and debt and equity financing transactions. In addition, she is experienced in commercial real estate, including drafting and negotiating commercial leases and purchase and sales agreements. Caulfield began her career as an in-house lawyer with the Central bank of the Dominican Republic where she handled a range of legal issues including banking and financial, transactional, corporate, real estate, and employment matters, and projects involving banking and financial regulations.
Caulfield is a founding member of Rubin and Rudman's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee. She was named to the Boston Business Journal's 2024 "40 Under 40" list, Boston Magazine's list of "Top Lawyers" for Corporate Law for the past two consecutive years, and a Super Lawyers 2024 "Rising Star."
She received an LL.M. in American Law in 2016 and an LL.M. in Banking and Financial Law in 2013 from Boston University School of Law. She is a graduate of Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra (PUCMM), where she earned an LL.B. (J.D. equivalent) in 2009. She was a 2012 Fulbright Scholar. Caulfield is a fluent French and native Spanish speaker, and is admitted to practice law in Massachusetts and the Dominican Republic.
About Rubin and Rudman LLP
Founded over a century ago, Rubin and Rudman is a full-service law firm with over 90 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin and Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Rubin and Rudman also has suburban offices in Andover and Woburn, Massachusetts. Web: .
