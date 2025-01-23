Gesy Socorro Duran Joins Legacy Makers TV To Advocate For Accessibility And Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gesy Socorro Duran, founder of Wheel Eating and creator of adaptive solutions for wheelchair users, will appear on Legacy Makers TV. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies to create lasting impact in their fields.In her episode, Gesy highlights her innovative products, including the Wheel Eating portable dining tray and the DryRide Cover, a waterproof seat cover for wheelchairs. Inspired by her personal experiences, Gesy has turned everyday challenges into transformative solutions that empower wheelchair users to live with independence and dignity.“Accessibility is not a luxury; it's a necessity,” Gesy shares.“My mission is to ensure adaptive products become mainstream, making life easier for millions of people with disabilities.”Legacy Makers TV provides a platform for leaders like Gesy Socorro Duran to inspire audiences with stories of resilience and vision. Her episode will encourage viewers to rethink accessibility, embrace innovation, and create inclusive solutions that transform lives.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

