Karate Combat Partners With Swerve Combat To Deliver Live Events Free To Streaming Televisions Across USA And Canada

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Karate Combat , the world's premier full-contact striking league, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Swerve Combat , the leading combat in the U.S. and Canada, to revolutionize the combat sports viewing experience. Through this partnership, Karate Combat will bring its adrenaline-pumping events to over 80% of households across the U.S. and Canada, ensuring fans can enjoy the action for free on Swerve Combat's platform for free. Tune into Swerve Combat on Friday, January 24th to watch live from Miami, FL.

Karate Combat's CMO, Dan Ghosh-Roy, emphasized the significance of the collaboration: "Karate Combat was built for the next generation of combat sports fans, blending dynamic action and live event gamification through the Karate Combat app. Partnering with Swerve Combat allows us to bring our immersive, high-energy events to a broader audience."

Swerve Combat offers live events, classic matchups, and exclusive original programming, providing 24/7 combat sports content. This partnership amplifies Karate Combat's reach, leveraging Swerve's distribution across 22 streaming platforms, including Roku, Amazon Prime, Fubo, and Sling.

Swerve TV CEO Steve Shannon highlighted the value of the collaboration: "Karate Combat's unique mix of immersive environments, next-gen fan engagement, and star-studded events perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver premium combat sports entertainment for free. We are thrilled to welcome Karate Combat to the Swerve Combat family."

About Karate Combat

Karate Combat is the world's premier full-contact striking league. Karate Combat live events blend the excitement of full-contact bouts with immersive CGI environments powered by the Unreal Engine. The league roster comprises the world's best strikers in Karate, MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and boxing, including Olympic medalists. Karate Combat is owned by the Sensei Foundation, a Cayman Islands Foundation Company, and is a subsidiary of Sensei Foundation BVI, a trust established in the British Virgin Islands. For more information on Karate Combat, visit or @karatecombat across all social media.

About Swerve Combat

Swerve TV LLC operates Swerve Combat, the premier Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) channel available in the USA and Canada. Swerve Combat delivers an exciting mix of live events, classic matchups, documentaries, and exclusive original programming, offering fans 24/7 access to the best in MMA, boxing, Muay Thai, sumo wrestling, and other martial arts worldwide. Swerve is available on Amazon Freevee, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, Google TV, LG Channels available on LG Smart TVs, The Roku Channel, Sling Freestream, VIZIO, Xumo Play, Lights Out Sports, TCL TVs and more, and is accessible in over 80% of US and Canadian households. Follow us on Instagram @swervecombat.

