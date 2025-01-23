Radiation Dermatitis Market Growth To Accelerate In Forecast Period (2024-2034), Delveinsight Analyzes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Radiation Dermatitis Forecast

DelveInsight's Radiation Dermatitis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

The Radiation Dermatitis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Radiation Dermatitis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Radiation Dermatitis market dynamics.

DelveInsight's“Radiation Dermatitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Radiation Dermatitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Radiation Dermatitis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Radiation Dermatitis market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Radiation Dermatitis Market Report:

.The Radiation Dermatitis market size was valued at USD 210.5 Million in the year 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

.In July 2024, Enveric Biosciences and Aries Science & Technology have announced a licensing deal for the clinical development of Enveric's patented topical product for radiation dermatitis.

.In 2023, the total incidence of radiation dermatitis in the 7MM exceeded 3 million cases, with the United States reporting the highest number at 1.3 million, followed by Japan.

.In 2023, breast cancer represented the largest share of radiotherapy cases in the US, followed by lung cancer and prostate cancer.

.Moderate radiation dermatitis was the most prevalent grade, followed by mild and severe cases. In 2023, approximately 640,000 cases of Grade II (moderate dermatitis) were reported in the US.

.Key Radiation Dermatitis Companies: Stratpharma AG, Venture Life/ Helsinn Healthcare, Xequel Bio, Lutris Pharma, RepoCeuticals, Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Matrix Biomed, BioMimetix J, and others

.Key Radiation Dermatitis Therapies: StrataXRT, XonRID Gel, Granexin Gel, LUT014, Melatonin skin cream, Tempol (APC-400), BMX-001, and others

.The Radiation Dermatitis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that males and females are equally affected by Radiation Dermatitis

Radiation Dermatitis Overview

Radiation dermatitis (RD; also called radiodermatitis) is a condition caused by radiotherapy (X-Rays) delivered during cancer management. Pathophysiology of RD is a combination of radiation injury and the subsequent inflammatory response and can occur at both the irradiation entrance and exit site. Radiation dermatitis usually begins to occur within 1–4 weeks of treatment and persists for the duration of radiation therapy. It may require 2–4 weeks to heal after completion of treatment.

Radiation Dermatitis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Radiation Dermatitis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Radiation Dermatitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalence of Radiation Dermatitis

.Prevalent Cases of Radiation Dermatitis by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Radiation Dermatitis

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Radiation Dermatitis

Radiation Dermatitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Radiation Dermatitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Radiation Dermatitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Radiation Dermatitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyses recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Radiation Dermatitis Therapies and Key Companies

.StrataXRT: Stratpharma AG

.XonRID Gel: Venture Life/ Helsinn Healthcare

.Granexin Gel: Xequel Bio

.LUT014: Lutris Pharma

.Melatonin skin cream: RepoCeuticals

.Tempol (APC-400): Adamis Pharmaceuticals/ Matrix Biomed

.BMX-001: BioMimetix JV

Radiation Dermatitis Market Drivers

.Radiation therapy (RT) is a frequently used modality for cancer treatment. As a result, a huge population suffers from RD, which presents a huge market to any new entrant

.The diagnosis of the disorder is easy with a clear clinical presentation, which helps in identifying the disease

Radiation Dermatitis Market Barriers

.Challenges in Radiation Dermatitis diagnoses

.Development of novel therapies

.Limitations in gene therapy

.Poor disease understanding

.Clinical biomarkers

Scope of the Radiation Dermatitis Market Report

.Study Period: 2020–2034

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Radiation Dermatitis Companies: Stratpharma AG, Venture Life/ Helsinn Healthcare, Xequel Bio, Lutris Pharma, RepoCeuticals, Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Matrix Biomed, BioMimetix J, and others

.Key Radiation Dermatitis Therapies: StrataXRT, XonRID Gel, Granexin Gel, LUT014, Melatonin skin cream, Tempol (APC-400), BMX-001, and others

.Radiation Dermatitis Therapeutic Assessment: Radiation Dermatitis current marketed and Radiation Dermatitis emerging therapies

.Radiation Dermatitis Market Dynamics: Radiation Dermatitis market drivers and Radiation Dermatitis market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Radiation Dermatitis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Radiation Dermatitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Radiation Dermatitis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Radiation Dermatitis

3. SWOT analysis of Radiation Dermatitis

4. Radiation Dermatitis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Radiation Dermatitis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Radiation Dermatitis Disease Background and Overview

7. Radiation Dermatitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Radiation Dermatitis

9. Radiation Dermatitis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Radiation Dermatitis Unmet Needs

11. Radiation Dermatitis Emerging Therapies

12. Radiation Dermatitis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Radiation Dermatitis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Radiation Dermatitis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Radiation Dermatitis Market Drivers

16. Radiation Dermatitis Market Barriers

17. Radiation Dermatitis Appendix

18. Radiation Dermatitis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

