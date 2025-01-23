Global Automotive Glass Market Set To Hit $31.2 Billion By 2031, Driven By Innovations In Safety And Sustainability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Glass Trend

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global automotive glass market Size was valued at $16.4 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $31.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.The automotive glass involves the production and distribution of glass used in vehicles, including cars, trucks, buses, and trains. Automotive glass serves multiple purposes, including providing visibility, protecting from wind and debris, and enhancing the structural integrity of the vehicle.🔰 Download Sample Pages -There is a growth in demand for automotive glass products that offer enhanced safety and security features. This includes laminated glass, which can help prevent shattering and reduce the risk of injury in the event of an accident. In addition, laminated glass is gaining popularity due to its safety features, such as reducing the risk of shattering and injury in the event of an accident. In addition, advancements in glass technology, such as electrochromic glass, are being developed to enhance functionality and safety features. The growth in demand for electric and autonomous vehicles drives the need for specialized glass products, such as larger and more complex windshields. Furthermore, the increase in focus of automotive industry on sustainability drives demand for eco-friendly automotive glass products, such as glass products made from recycled materials. Moreover, there is a rapid expansion of emerging markets, such as Asia and Latin America, that drive the demand for automotive glass products in these regions.COVID-19 Scenario:.The outbreak of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the global automotive glass market, owing to the lockdown imposed in the majority of countries across the globe. The pandemic caused disruptions in the supply chain, which impacted the production and delivery of automotive glass products. Many manufacturers faced difficulties sourcing raw materials and components, and transportation disruptions led to delays in shipping and delivery..However, the automobile sector continued to strive & increase production & sales in India during the second wave of COVID-19 with the support of nationwide vaccination..Furthermore, the reduction in the cost of raw materials and glass sensors required to produce the sunroof of the vehicle and cutting down tax rates imposed on the automotive sector helped the automotive industry to recover faster in the country..The pandemic highlighted the need for sustainable transportation, and there may be a shift toward electric and autonomous vehicles. These vehicles require specialized glass products, which could lead to an increase in demand for automotive glass manufacturers that produce these products.The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global automotive glass market based on type, application, vehicle type, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Based on type, the laminated segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than three-fifths of the global automotive glass market revenue and is projected to rule the roost in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the tempered segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031.In terms of application, the sunroof segment contributed nearly one-third of the global automotive glass market revenue and is projected to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Simultaneously, the same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.🔰 Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -On the basis of vehicle type, the passenger cars segment held the major share in 2021, garnering around two-thirds of the global automotive glass market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the commercial vehicles segment would display the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.Based on end user, the original equipment manufacturer segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly four-fifths of the global automotive glass market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The aftermarket segment, on the other hand, is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global automotive glass market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. However, the North America region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.🔰 Procure Complete Research Report Now: /purchase-optionsLeading market players of the global automotive glass marketCorning Incorporated, Fuyao Group, Webasto Group, Magna International, Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited., Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation, Saint Gobain, Guardian Industries, and AGC Inc.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global automotive glass market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. 