Huawei And IEEE UAE Section Launch Groundbreaking Wi-Fi 7 Innovation Program To Shape The Future Of Wireless Connectivity

The 'Imagine Wi-Fi 7 to Reality' program features contests catering to different segments of the ecosystem.

Dubai, UAE, January, 2025: In a significant move to advance wireless innovation, and the Institute of Electrical and Engineers (IEEE) UAE section have unveiled the 'Imagine Wi-Fi 7 to Reality' program. This strategic initiative, running from January 20 to April 20, 2025, aims to explore new requirements based on Wi-Fi 7 scenarios, cultivate high-end talent in the connectivity field, and accelerate intelligent industry transformation across Middle East and Central Asia (ME&CA).

The program emerges at a crucial time in wireless technology evolution, as Wi-Fi 7 promises unprecedented advancements in speed, reliability, and user experience. With data transmission rates approximately three times faster than its predecessor, Wi-Fi 7 is poised to transform everything from 8K video streaming to immersive virtual reality experiences and mission-critical enterprise applications.

The launch ceremony in Dubai attracted Huawei executives and key stakeholders from the University of Dubai, IEEE UAE section, and industry partners. In his opening keynote, Dr. Eesa Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai and IEEE Honorary Chair, commended the program's achievements.“The outstanding progress of Imagine Wi-Fi 7 over the past year has been remarkable. The Wi-Fi 7 standard has sparked thoughtful discussions and extensive idea-sharing across the industry. Looking ahead, we eagerly anticipate even more comprehensive and insightful dialogues in the upcoming season.”





Abdulaziz AlNuaimi, Chief Security Officer, Huawei UAE, delivered a speech highlighting the successful partnership between Huawei, the IEEE UAE section, and the University of Dubai. He emphasized how the new season aims to promote industry development and trigger multi-dimensional thinking on user experience and data security.“Our longstanding collaboration with IEEE and the University of Dubai has consistently delivered remarkable results in ICT talent development and innovation. This continued partnership strengthens both our industry's growth and the UAE's position as a technology leader. Together, we're creating a robust ecosystem that fosters innovation and develops the next generation of ICT talent,” AlNuaimi added.

Ryan Pan, IP Product & Solutions Manager, Huawei Middle East & Central Asia, presented a comprehensive review of Imagine Wi-Fi 7's achievements in 2024 and outlined Huawei's wireless strategy for 2025.“Huawei has an abundance of industry know-how and considerable experience in Wi-Fi technologies, making remarkable contributions to Wi-Fi industry standards,” noted Pan, highlighting several successful Wi-Fi 7 deployments across the Middle East and Central Asia region.

Mohammad Haneef, Chief Information Officer, University of Dubai, shared insights from their Wi-Fi 7 implementation.“Our tests demonstrate significant advancements in speed and user experience,” Haneef commented.“Huawei's Wi-Fi 7 technology effectively meets the demanding requirements for bandwidth, security, and network operations in digital education within higher education institutions.”

The Imagine Wi-Fi 7 to Reality initiative features two contests catering to different segments of the technology ecosystem. The Wi-Fi 7 Pioneers track engages industry practitioners who have implemented Wi-Fi 7 solutions, offering them platforms to share deployment experiences through live presentations at Huawei IP Club events and video submissions. Participants can earn up to 1,500 IP Club points through combined participation methods.

The Innovation Pioneer track opens the field to a broader audience of technology enthusiasts, researchers, and visionaries. Participants will explore cutting-edge applications of Wi-Fi 7's advanced features, including Wi-Fi Shield technology, VIP Experience Assurance, and Dynamic Zoom Smart antenna implementations, through compelling video presentations.

The program offers substantial recognition for outstanding contributions. Elite achievers will experience the Huawei HQ IP Club Explorer Tour to Huawei headquarters and receive the prestigious Pioneer Trophy, jointly presented by IEEE and Huawei. Additional honors include participation in the Huawei Tech Carnival 2025 in Uzbekistan and the latest Huawei FreeClip devices for top social media engagement.

The adoption of Wi-Fi 7 has seen remarkable traction across the Middle East and Central Asia region. Huawei has deployed over 30,000 Wi-Fi 7 access points, and over 180 enterprises have chosen Wi-Fi 7 as their technical standard. This widespread implementation demonstrates the industry's confidence in Wi-Fi 7's capabilities and readiness for enterprise-grade applications.

As the world's first vendor to launch an enterprise Wi-Fi solution, Huawei's commitment to advancing WLAN standards is unmatched. Ranked No. 1 in cumulative contributions to both WLAN standards and Wi-Fi 7 standards, Huawei has solidified its position as the world's Wi-Fi 7 leader. Notably, Huawei received the prestigious“Best Enterprise Wi-Fi Network 2024” Award at the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) Industry Awards 2024.