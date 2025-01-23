HUAWEI Nova 13 Series Launches With Stunning New Plaid Design And Powerful Selfie Cameras

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The wait is over for all enthusiasts. The nova 13 Series is now up for grabs in UAE. It is set to take the smartphone world by storm with its blend of innovative design and powerful selfie cameras. The new lineup of builds on the legacy of the HUAWEI nova Series. As a smartphone that caters to both style-conscious individuals and tech enthusiasts, the nova 13 Series offers a compelling combination of aesthetic appeal and advanced features.

The HUAWEI nova 13 Series is now available on Huawei's official website and select retailers starting from today. The HUAWEI nova 13 Pro price is AED 2,399 while the HUAWEI nova 13 price is 1,699, and you can choose from Loden Green, Black and White for both options.

The nova 13 Series introduces a fresh take on smartphone design with its new Loden Green colour, a shade inspired by high fashion that exudes a muted, elegant vibe. It features Huawei's Dynamic Plaid Texture Design, a modern reinterpretation of the classic plaid pattern. The textured lines shift subtly in hue based on the phone's orientation, creating a dynamic visual effect that transforms the phone from a mere gadget into a stylish accessory.





Known for its exceptional selfie cameras, the nova 13 Series upholds the nova Series tradition with advanced selfie features and a 60-megapixel ultra-wide front camera that supports 0.7X to 5X zoom video. Boasting a 100-degree field of view at 0.7x zoom, it's ideal for capturing expansive group selfies without the distortion typically associated with wide-angle lenses. This ensures that every participant and the surrounding backdrop are captured with clarity. The nova 13 Pro also has another 8MP Ultra-Wide Angle Portrait Camera in the front for even wider 112° angle selfies. This camera can shoot macro images from as close as 2cm.

Besides, the AI Best Expression feature significantly enhances group photography. Users can take multiple burst shots, by holding down the shutter button, and then pick out the best expression for each person, ensuring that everyone looks their best. This feature effectively eliminates common photo mishaps like closed eyes or awkward smiles.

When it comes to charging, the nova 13 Series comes with 100W HUAWEI SuperCharge Turbo, which can charge the phone to 50% in just 10 minutes. Whether it's a busy morning routine or a sudden need for a phone upgrade before an important meeting, the nova 13 Series ensures that users stay connected without significant downtime.