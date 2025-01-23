Fresche Solutions Acquires Omnidata Insights To Accelerate AI-Enabled Data Modernization And Expand Beyond IBM I

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresche Solutions, a global leader in IBM i modernization and transformation, acquires OmniData Insights, a Microsoft Gold-certified leader specializing in AI-enabled Data and Analytics modernization. This strategic move marks a significant step forward in diversifying Fresche's portfolio of solutions and services and reinforces its dedication to address the growing customer demand for advanced AI-enabled Data Analytics.

The acquisition of a leading data solutions company was key to Fresche's strategic plan to expand beyond its IBM i roots. OmniData was designed and built for Microsoft Fabric for AI-enabled Data and Analytics modernization. This merger enhances Fresche's capabilities, offering advanced AI and modernization tools, and positions Fresche to bridge the AI-enabled Data and Analytics landscape, regardless of the customer's environment.

"We are thrilled to welcome OmniData to Fresche," said Joe Zarrehparvar, President & CEO of Fresche Solutions. "This strategic alliance marks a pivotal moment in our mission to reimagine data modernization for our industry. By uniting our deep expertise across IBM i and Microsoft platforms, we enhance and expand the possibilities for our customers on their data modernization journeys. Our clients operate in complex, multi-platform environments that require secure and reliable solutions, whether on-premises, private cloud, or across hybrid infrastructures like Microsoft Azure. Together with OmniData, we are uniquely positioned to deliver cutting-edge, AI-driven analytics and transformative data insights that empower organizations to unlock their full potential. For decades, Fresche has been the trusted partner for IBM i customers on their modernization journeys. With this expansion into Microsoft Fabric, we are amplifying that legacy of innovation. This merger reinforces our commitment to drive impactful change through AI and data innovation, ensuring our customers thrive in an increasingly competitive digital world."

"At OmniData, our customers are at the center of everything we do," said Dan Erasmus, CCO of OmniData Insights. "Our focus has always been on developing high-value solutions and delivering them with deep subject matter expertise in Microsoft technologies, combined with valuable business insights, to help our customers maximize the value of their investments. We are thrilled about the extended services and enhanced value this merger with Fresch Solutions will bring to our future joint customers."

"We are excited about the opportunities this partnership with Fresche Solutions brings," said Tobias Eld, CTO of OmniData Insights. "OmniData and Fresche share key values – a commitment to customer success, solutioning expertise, and technical depth. By combining OmniData's data analytics and AI expertise with Fresche's leadership in IBM i modernization and legacy transformation, we will deliver end-to-end digital transformation solutions to help businesses modernize, optimize, and unlock their systems' full potential. This merger creates a powerhouse capable of helping clients maximize the value of their data and technology investments," Eld continued.

American Pacific Group (APG), the private equity partner behind Fresche, remains deeply committed to strengthening Fresche's leadership in the IBM i space while driving its growth into new markets. "The acquisition of OmniData represents a pivotal step in the expansion of Fresche's core business beyond IBM i," said Fraser Preston, Managing Partner at APG. "OmniData's expertise in AI-enabled Data and Analytics, paired with Fresche's leadership in IBM i transformation, creates a powerful synergy to address the evolving needs of customers on both IBM i and Microsoft x86 platforms. This acquisition not only expands market reach but also unlocks new opportunities for growth and innovation."

This strategic acquisition enhances Fresche's global reach, adding offices in Oregon, California, and the Netherlands, and further strengthening its footprint across the US and Europe. By combining their expertise, Fresche will deliver improved support, innovative solutions, and deep expertise to help customers achieve their IT goals with confidence.

ABOUT FRESCHE SOLUTIONS

Pioneers in IT modernization, Fresche manages, modernizes, and maximizes the value of IBM i business critical systems. Our winning IP and proven solutions in Modernization, Cloud, Software and Application Services, and Strategy have earned the trust of global leaders from 2500+ companies. Transform your IT challenges into future growth and innovation with Fresche Solutions. Learn more at .

ABOUT OMNIDATA

OmniDataTM is a leading consulting firm specializing in data and analytics modernization and AI solutions. We provide actionable insights and scalable solutions powered by AI, seamlessly integrating with existing systems to maximize efficiency. Our team of veteran specialists excels in solution architecture, data engineering, and business intelligence. We thrive on partnering with companies across various industries and global markets, helping them quickly conceptualize and address complex business data challenges. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Aneta Ranstoller

VP, Marketing

Fresche Solutions Inc.

...

+1 800 361 6782

Tobias Eld

Chief Technology Officer

OmniData

...

+ 1 866 585 6664

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at