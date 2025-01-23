GMC Letter On 'Quackery' Ignites Debate, Officials Remain Silent

Addressed to the Principal/Dean of GMC Srinagar, the letter raises serious concerns about the prevalence of quackery in the region, particularly highlighting the dangers of seeking“miracle cures” in Dara Harwan. However, the document's authenticity remains unconfirmed, with officials refusing to comment and passing the buck .

The letter, which has stirred considerable attention, bears the subject line,“Circulation of information & action against quackery thereof.” Sources revealed that Dr. Parvez Ahmad, the Head of the Department of Pediatrics, is currently on leave. Dr. Sheikh Mushtaq Ahmad, who is temporarily heading the department, is said to have authored the communication.

The letter states,“With profound reverence and humble submission, it is to request your august self to protect public health and safety. We need to take some strong measures against the practice of quackery. During the past few years, there have been several cases of Acute Liver Failure (ALF), who were previously discharged from this hospital. After leaving the hospital, they went to some place in Dara Harwan to get miracle cures, wherein they received some unproven medical treatments and complementary therapies, only to land in the ICU with ALF and subsequently die. Kindly take all possible necessary measures against such unqualified individuals to safeguard future generations.”

When contacted, Dr. Sheikh Mushtaq Ahmad declined to discuss the issue.“I am not authorized to speak to the media,” he said, redirecting queries to the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Children's Hospital Bemina and the Principal of GMC Srinagar.

Similarly, MS Children's Hospital Bemina, Dr. Abdul Rasheed, stated,“I have not officially received any such letter and am not authorized to speak to the press.”

Principal GMC Srinagar, Dr. Iffat Hassan, also refused to provide clarity on the matter.“Come to the office, and we will talk,” she said curtly when contacted over the phone.

The circulation of the letter has raised concerns among the public, with many questioning the efficacy of measures against unqualified practitioners who pose a threat to public health. The lack of an official response has further fueled speculation, leaving citizens and healthcare professionals in the dark.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now