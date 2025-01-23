Kazakhstan Decides On Applicants For Construction Of First Nuclear Power Plant
Kazakhstan has completed a series of technology assessment
visits for the construction of a nuclear power plant,
The assessment involved four major companies from different
countries: China's CNNC, South Korea's ICHNP, Russia's Rosatom, and
France's EDF.
It is noted that the final decision on selecting a contractor
will be made in the near future, taking into account national
interests, international standards, and the recommendations of the
International Atomic energy Agency (IAEA).
According to current plans, the construction of a second and
third nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan may be considered in the
future, as the country looks to diversify its energy sources and
ensure long-term energy security.
Kazakhstan, one of the world's largest uranium producers, is
taking a cautious approach in selecting a nuclear technology
partner, prioritizing safety, sustainability, and international
standards. As the country seeks to develop its nuclear energy
capabilities, it faces both opportunities and challenges in terms
of technology transfer, geopolitical considerations, and the
environmental impact of nuclear energy. The involvement of
international players such as CNNC, Rosatom, EDF, and ICHNP
highlights Kazakhstan's strategic interest in adopting the most
advanced and safe nuclear technologies available.
