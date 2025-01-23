Ankara, Bratislava Forge Stronger Ties With New Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre

On January 23, 2025, at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, a significant moment in international unfolded. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted Slovak Prime Robert Fico for high-level talks, marking a pivotal moment in Turkiye-Slovakia relations. The discussions between the two leaders addressed a range of crucial topics, from bilateral relations to regional and global challenges, further deepening the strategic ties between their countries.

During a joint press following the tête-à-tête and extended bilateral talks, Erdoğan expressed his pleasure at welcoming Prime Minister Fico and his delegation to Turkiye. He noted that the day's talks were centered around finding ways to enhance the already growing relationship between the two countries.

"Today, we evaluated ways to further deepen our bilateral relations," Erdoğan stated, acknowledging the shared commitment to strengthening the ties between Turkiye and Slovakia.

The most notable outcome of the meeting was the signing of a joint declaration, which raised the relationship between Turkiye and Slovakia to the level of a "strategic partnership." Erdoğan expressed his optimism for the future, wishing for the partnership to bring about beneficial outcomes for both nations. In addition to the political framework established by the declaration, multiple agreements were signed in various sectors, including military cooperation, defense industry collaboration, and cultural exchanges.

The defense industry, in particular, was a major focus of the discussions. Erdoğan underscored the significant strides both countries had made in defense technology and military cooperation over the past two decades. As NATO allies, Turkiye and Slovakia have long shared a commitment to regional stability and security, and both leaders emphasized the need for continued collaboration in the defense sector to further enhance this partnership.

Economic cooperation between Turkiye and Slovakia has witnessed considerable growth in recent years, with trade volumes steadily increasing. Erdoğan highlighted that trade between the two countries, which stood at around $1 billion in 2019, had now reached approximately $3 billion in recent years. He expressed his belief that the shared target of $5 billion in trade volume was not only attainable but could be surpassed in the near future. To this end, Turkiye will host the first meeting of the Joint Economic and Trade Committee this year, which is expected to play a crucial role in achieving these ambitious economic goals.

Prime Minister Fico echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of boosting economic ties. "We are committed to working toward increasing the annual trade volume between our nations to €5 billion," Fico said. "Looking at the dynamic nature of our relations, I have no doubt that this goal is within reach."

One of the key points discussed was Slovakia's increasing role in Turkiye's European Union aspirations. Fico reaffirmed Slovakia's strong support for Turkiye's EU accession process, noting that despite the difficulties and challenges inherent in the membership negotiations, Slovakia would remain steadfast in its support for Turkiye's ambitions.

"Turkiye has expressed its determination to achieve full EU membership. Slovakia stands firmly behind you, and we hope to see your EU aspirations realized in the shortest time possible," Fico remarked.

In addition to economic and political issues, the leaders addressed a number of key international concerns, such as the ongoing war in Ukraine and the situation in Syria. Both Erdoğan and Fico expressed their commitment to finding a lasting and just peace in Ukraine, recognizing the profound impact the conflict has had on Europe's security and stability. They both agreed that further escalation of the war would have dire consequences for the region, and they emphasized the need for diplomatic solutions that would bring about a just and lasting peace.

Erdoğan also mentioned Turkiye's efforts to address the humanitarian needs arising from the conflict, including the grain shipments that Turkiye has facilitated to help alleviate the global food crisis exacerbated by the war. However, he pointed out that despite efforts to coordinate with Russian and Ukrainian leaders, the full potential of the grain corridor had yet to be realized, and challenges in reaching the most needy regions, especially in Africa, remained.

The two leaders also discussed the volatile situation in Syria, where both Turkiye and Slovakia share concerns about regional stability and security. Erdoğan noted that ensuring stability in Syria was essential, and both countries emphasized the importance of removing international sanctions related to Syria's reconstruction in order to expedite recovery efforts. Slovakia, both bilaterally and within the EU framework, could contribute significantly to these efforts, Fico noted, offering Slovakia's support for Syria's reconstruction process.

Looking beyond bilateral relations, the discussions between Erdoğan and Fico covered a range of regional and global issues. One of the major topics was the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel. Erdoğan expressed his satisfaction with the ceasefire agreement reached between Hamas and Israel, emphasizing the need for the international community to ensure that both sides adhere to the terms of the agreement. He reiterated Turkiye's commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause, stressing the importance of a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital.

Fico also expressed Slovakia's continued support for Turkiye's efforts in advocating for peace in the Middle East, particularly regarding the situation in Palestine. He praised Turkiye's role in facilitating the recent ceasefire and noted Slovakia's alignment with Turkiye on the broader issues of regional stability and peace.

Another area of discussion was Turkiye's role in energy security, particularly in relation to natural gas supplies to Slovakia. Given the current geopolitical tensions and energy concerns, Erdoğan offered his support to Slovakia in addressing its energy needs, particularly in light of the recent disruption of natural gas supplies from Ukraine. "We are prepared to take the necessary steps to support Slovakia's energy needs," Erdoğan said, offering to engage in diplomatic talks with Russia to ensure the stability of natural gas supplies to Slovakia.

This visit by Prime Minister Fico marks a new chapter in the growing relationship between Turkiye and Slovakia. Both countries recognize the importance of a solid, multifaceted partnership that transcends traditional diplomacy and encompasses economic, defense, and cultural cooperation. As Slovakia navigates its role within the European Union and looks to bolster its global presence, its collaboration with Turkiye, a key player in both regional and global politics, will continue to be a vital component of its foreign policy strategy.