Ankara, Bratislava Forge Stronger Ties With New Strategic Partnership

On January 23, 2025, at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, a
significant moment in international diplomacy unfolded. Turkish
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted Slovak Prime Minister Robert
Fico for high-level talks, marking a pivotal moment in
Turkiye-Slovakia relations. The discussions between the two leaders
addressed a range of crucial topics, from bilateral relations to
regional and global challenges, further deepening the strategic
ties between their countries.
During a joint press conference following the tête-à-tête and
extended bilateral talks, Erdoğan expressed his pleasure at
welcoming Prime Minister Fico and his delegation to Turkiye. He
noted that the day's talks were centered around finding ways to
enhance the already growing relationship between the two
countries.
"Today, we evaluated ways to further deepen our bilateral
relations," Erdoğan stated, acknowledging the shared commitment to
strengthening the ties between Turkiye and Slovakia.
The most notable outcome of the meeting was the signing of a
joint declaration, which raised the relationship between Turkiye
and Slovakia to the level of a "strategic partnership." Erdoğan
expressed his optimism for the future, wishing for the partnership
to bring about beneficial outcomes for both nations. In addition to
the political framework established by the declaration, multiple
agreements were signed in various sectors, including military
cooperation, defense industry collaboration, and cultural
exchanges.
The defense industry, in particular, was a major focus of the
discussions. Erdoğan underscored the significant strides both
countries had made in defense technology and military cooperation
over the past two decades. As NATO allies, Turkiye and Slovakia
have long shared a commitment to regional stability and security,
and both leaders emphasized the need for continued collaboration in
the defense sector to further enhance this partnership.
Economic cooperation between Turkiye and Slovakia has witnessed
considerable growth in recent years, with trade volumes steadily
increasing. Erdoğan highlighted that trade between the two
countries, which stood at around $1 billion in 2019, had now
reached approximately $3 billion in recent years. He expressed his
belief that the shared target of $5 billion in trade volume was not
only attainable but could be surpassed in the near future. To this
end, Turkiye will host the first meeting of the Joint Economic and
Trade Committee this year, which is expected to play a crucial role
in achieving these ambitious economic goals.
Prime Minister Fico echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the
importance of boosting economic ties. "We are committed to working
toward increasing the annual trade volume between our nations to €5
billion," Fico said. "Looking at the dynamic nature of our
relations, I have no doubt that this goal is within reach."
One of the key points discussed was Slovakia's increasing role
in Turkiye's European Union aspirations. Fico reaffirmed Slovakia's
strong support for Turkiye's EU accession process, noting that
despite the difficulties and challenges inherent in the membership
negotiations, Slovakia would remain steadfast in its support for
Turkiye's ambitions.
"Turkiye has expressed its determination to achieve full EU
membership. Slovakia stands firmly behind you, and we hope to see
your EU aspirations realized in the shortest time possible," Fico
remarked.
In addition to economic and political issues, the leaders
addressed a number of key international concerns, such as the
ongoing war in Ukraine and the situation in Syria. Both Erdoğan and
Fico expressed their commitment to finding a lasting and just peace
in Ukraine, recognizing the profound impact the conflict has had on
Europe's security and stability. They both agreed that further
escalation of the war would have dire consequences for the region,
and they emphasized the need for diplomatic solutions that would
bring about a just and lasting peace.
Erdoğan also mentioned Turkiye's efforts to address the
humanitarian needs arising from the conflict, including the grain
shipments that Turkiye has facilitated to help alleviate the global
food crisis exacerbated by the war. However, he pointed out that
despite efforts to coordinate with Russian and Ukrainian leaders,
the full potential of the grain corridor had yet to be realized,
and challenges in reaching the most needy regions, especially in
Africa, remained.
The two leaders also discussed the volatile situation in Syria,
where both Turkiye and Slovakia share concerns about regional
stability and security. Erdoğan noted that ensuring stability in
Syria was essential, and both countries emphasized the importance
of removing international sanctions related to Syria's
reconstruction in order to expedite recovery efforts. Slovakia,
both bilaterally and within the EU framework, could contribute
significantly to these efforts, Fico noted, offering Slovakia's
support for Syria's reconstruction process.
Looking beyond bilateral relations, the discussions between
Erdoğan and Fico covered a range of regional and global issues. One
of the major topics was the ongoing conflict between Hamas and
Israel. Erdoğan expressed his satisfaction with the ceasefire
agreement reached between Hamas and Israel, emphasizing the need
for the international community to ensure that both sides adhere to
the terms of the agreement. He reiterated Turkiye's commitment to
supporting the Palestinian cause, stressing the importance of a
two-state solution based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as
the capital.
Fico also expressed Slovakia's continued support for Turkiye's
efforts in advocating for peace in the Middle East, particularly
regarding the situation in Palestine. He praised Turkiye's role in
facilitating the recent ceasefire and noted Slovakia's alignment
with Turkiye on the broader issues of regional stability and
peace.
Another area of discussion was Turkiye's role in energy
security, particularly in relation to natural gas supplies to
Slovakia. Given the current geopolitical tensions and energy
concerns, Erdoğan offered his support to Slovakia in addressing its
energy needs, particularly in light of the recent disruption of
natural gas supplies from Ukraine. "We are prepared to take the
necessary steps to support Slovakia's energy needs," Erdoğan said,
offering to engage in diplomatic talks with Russia to ensure the
stability of natural gas supplies to Slovakia.
This visit by Prime Minister Fico marks a new chapter in the
growing relationship between Turkiye and Slovakia. Both countries
recognize the importance of a solid, multifaceted partnership that
transcends traditional diplomacy and encompasses economic, defense,
and cultural cooperation. As Slovakia navigates its role within the
European Union and looks to bolster its global presence, its
collaboration with Turkiye, a key player in both regional and
global politics, will continue to be a vital component of its
foreign policy strategy.
