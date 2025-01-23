French Diplomat's Visit To Azerbaijan's Alley Of Martyrs Jolts Armenian Media With Spark Of Controversy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
French Ambassador Anne Boillon's visit to the Alley of Martyrs
in Baku, marking the 35th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy,
has ignited controversy within Armenian media circles. An
article published by an Armenian online outlet has gone so far as
to question her motives , alleging that her actions signal
disrespect for Armenia's narrative. But why would a gesture of
humanity and diplomacy provoke such a reaction?
It is no secret that Political tensions between France and
Azerbaijan have existed for some time. Baku has openly criticized
France's actions that contradict Azerbaijan's political and
economic interests. Be it the French government's continued arms
supplies to Armenia, its lingering neo-colonial policies toward
small island nations, or its public rhetoric against Azerbaijan,
Baku has not hesitated to take a firm stance. Despite these
tensions, both countries maintain a functioning diplomatic
relationship. Ambassador Boillon's visit to honour the memory of
Azerbaijan's martyrs exemplifies this relationship. Her decision to
lay carnations on this solemn day reflects a gesture of profound
respect for the Azerbaijani people, shared by many diplomats who
joined her in commemorating the tragedy.
The Armenian media, however, has portrayed this act as an
affront to their narrative, conveniently disregarding the true
significance of January 20. The tragedy represents Azerbaijan's
struggle against decades of Soviet oppression-a dark chapter that
witnessed the loss of innocent lives in the pursuit of freedom and
independence. For the Armenian media to criticize France for
sharing in Azerbaijan's grief is not only disingenuous but also
indicative of a broader issue: an unwillingness to acknowledge that
acts of solidarity can exist beyond political divides.
What makes this reaction even more telling is its attempt to
conflate history with diplomacy. Ambassador Boillon's visit was not
a political statement but a tribute to human suffering and
resilience. Yet, Armenian media twisted this gesture into a
narrative of betrayal, reflecting a discomfort with any form of
recognition given to Azerbaijan's tragedies. This distortion begs
the question: Is the Armenian media truly afraid of diplomacy that
humanizes Azerbaijan?
Interestingly, the article also speculates about
behind-the-scenes negotiations between France and Azerbaijan,
citing comments made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev about
potential diplomatic overtures from Paris. While this claim seems
speculative at best, its inclusion reveals a deeper concern.
Perhaps the Armenian media fears that gestures of goodwill, like
Boillon's visit, signal a shift in France's approach toward
Azerbaijan-one that could challenge the Armenian narrative and
disrupt its long-held monopoly over Western sympathy.
Ultimately, the Armenian media's reaction speaks volumes about
its priorities. Instead of embracing gestures of humanity and
mutual respect, it resorts to distorting historical events and
diplomatic actions for political gain. By doing so, it risks
isolating itself further in an increasingly interconnected world
where diplomacy and dialogue are essential for resolving
long-standing disputes.
Rather than criticizing acts of solidarity, Armenia and its
media would do well to reflect on the importance of fostering
mutual respect. Ambassador Boillon's visit was not an act of
betrayal-it was a reminder that diplomacy, even amid tensions, can
serve as a bridge for understanding. To reject this is to deny the
very essence of what it means to engage in constructive
international relations.
