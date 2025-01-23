Ukraine Is Not Interested In Lukashenko's Legitimacy After“Elections” - MFA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Recognition of the of Alexander Lukashenko after the“vote” in Belarus is not relevant for Ukraine, which also stands in solidarity with the position of countries on the lack of conditions for holding in Belarus in accordance with OSCE standards.

This was stated at a briefing by the spokesperson for the of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, Ukrinform reports.

He emphasized that there are no grounds to call the in Belarus an election and noted that its results are known in advance, and Lukashenko himself will continue to be an ally and accomplice of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in his war against Ukraine, which is contrary to the interests of the Belarusian people.

The Foreign Ministry expressed its belief that the two dictators will continue to imitate the so-called threats of the collective West, which they use to intimidate their citizens and which have no basis in fact.

“We do not see any conditions for resuming contacts with Alexander Lukashenko, so the issue of recognizing his legitimacy after the official results are announced is not relevant for us. We also stand in solidarity with the position of the EU member states, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other democratic countries regarding the lack of basic conditions for fair and transparent elections in accordance with OSCE standards,” the spokesman said.

Tykhyi also reminded of the practical deprivation of the right to participate in the elections for a large number of citizens living outside Belarus, some of whom were forced to leave their homeland due to political persecution.

“In general, we believe that the Belarusian people deserve the right to elect their government in genuine, democratic, free elections and to build their own future without Russia's dictates, without its imperial encroachments and Moscow's desire to impose the role of puppets on its neighbors,” the diplomat emphasized.

Military drills indo not pose a threat to Ukraine - border guards

As Ukrinform reported earlier, early voting in the so-called presidential election has begun in Belarus and will last until January 25. The main day of the“expression of will” is scheduled for January 26.

Members of the European Parliament have called on EU countries and the international community not to recognize the results of the fake presidential election in Belarus, where dictator Lukashenko is expected to“win.”