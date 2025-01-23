P.C. Richard & Son Announces Major TV Savings And Gift Card Promotions Ahead Of Championship Sunday

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- P.C. Richard & Son, the largest family-owned appliance and retailer in the Northeast, announces savings of up to 45% on select premium TVs. Additionally, customers can get great deals on OLED TVs, just in time for football's biggest night.

"Sports fans know that the right TV can transform their viewing experience," said Gregg Richard, President and CEO of P.C. Richard & Son. "Today's premium OLED and QLED technologies deliver incredibly vivid colors, superior contrast, and crystal-clear motion handling that brings every play to life with stunning clarity. Watching the big game on these displays is as close as you can get to being on the field."

Current promotions at P.C. Richard & Son include:



Up to 45% off select premium TVs from top brands

Free Fanatics gift cards valued up to $250 with select Samsung QLED and UHD TV purchases

Free delivery and installation with select LG OLED, Samsung OLED, Neo QLED and Frame TVs across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and the Philadelphia area Setup ensuring optimal picture quality for game day viewing

Premium OLED TVs deliver next-level sports viewing with:



Infinite contrast with perfect blacks for stunning picture depth

Self-illuminating pixels for incredible clarity during fast action

Brilliant, true-to-life colors that make team uniforms pop Ultra-wide viewing angles ensuring every seat is the best seat

The Fanatics gift card promotion runs through February 10, 2024, giving sports fans time to upgrade their setup before the championship game. P.C. Richard & Son's delivery teams provide white-glove service, ensuring each TV is properly installed and optimized for the best possible viewing experience.

Visit PCRichard or your local P.C. Richard & Son store to explore the complete selection of TVs and learn more about these special offers.

About P.C. Richard & Son

With a legacy of family values and over a century of service, P.C. Richard & Son has become a trusted name for customers across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Dedicated to exceptional service, quality and family commitment, P.C. Richard & Son continues to grow with loyal customers who value the personal touch only a family-owned business can offer.

For more information, please visit .

