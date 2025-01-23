India's First Domestic Semiconductor Chip Set For 2025 Launch: Ashwini Vaishnaw

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 23 (KNN) Union Ashwini Vaishnaw announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos that India's first domestically manufactured chip will be launched this year, slightly delayed from the original December 2024 timeline.

The minister highlighted growing confidence in India's semiconductor development program.

Vaishnaw emphasised the technological challenges inherent in semiconductor production, noting the critical need to advance material purity from parts per million to parts per billion levels.

This requires significant transformative changes in manufacturing processes, which the industry is actively pursuing.

The semiconductor initiative originated in December 2021, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Semicon India programme with a substantial budget of Rs 76,000 crore.

The program aims to develop a comprehensive semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem, providing financial support to companies investing in semiconductor technologies, manufacturing, and design platforms.

To facilitate this strategic goal, the government established the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) as an autonomous division within Digital India Corporation, empowered with administrative and financial independence to drive long-term semiconductor development strategies.

International semiconductor companies are increasingly showing interest in India's market.

Notable investments include NXP Semiconductors' plan to invest over USD 1 billion in R&D, Analog Devices' collaboration with the Tata Group for potential manufacturing, and Micron Technology's USD 2.75 billion assembly and testing plant in Gujarat, which is expected to generate 5,000 direct and 15,000 community jobs.

Market projections are promising, with Reuters estimating India's semiconductor market could reach USD 63 billion by 2026, underscoring the strategic importance of the country's current technological investments.

