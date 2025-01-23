Capital Region Achieving Weight Loss Goals With 4Ward Wellness's Advanced Endobariatric Surgery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

4ward Wellness Patient Before Their Endobariatric Procedure

4ward Wellness Patient After Their Endobariatric Procedure

4ward Wellness Program Offers Personalized and Minimally Invasive Solutions from Board-Certified Gastroenterologists

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With the new year sparking motivation to finally crack down on weight loss goals, many of us are looking for new and accessible ways to achieve this goal. The Albany, New York region is one area with much success in this practice and is setting new standards for weight loss solutions with the introduction of 4ward Wellness .Part of Albany Gastroenterology Consultants , a division of Allied Digestive Health, 4ward Wellness is the Capital Region's first Endobariatric weight loss center. Established by elite doctors in internal medicine, gastroenterology, and obesity medicine, 4ward Wellness prioritizes personalized methodology and noninvasive procedures for patients who are unable to lose weight with conventional methods.4ward Wellness's individualized weight loss journeys focus on novel and minimally invasive endoscopic bariatric procedures. Compared to other traditional weight loss surgeries, this solution from 4ward Wellness is incisionless, has a significantly shorter recovery time, and is a perfect choice for those who would like to avoid surgery. Maureen Tierney, a patient at Albany Gastroenterology Consultants' 4ward Wellness, experienced remarkable success with the 4ward Wellness minimally invasive endoscopic bariatric procedure following her treatment in 2024.“Since the ESG procedure, I can do things physically that I never could before,” Maureen shares.“I now have the drive to pursue goals I previously thought were out of reach.”As alternative weight loss solutions continue to lead the national conversation, 4ward Wellness looks forward to providing relief to patients like Maureen throughout the Capital Region and beyond. Besides endoscopic bariatric procedures, the practice also relies on weight loss medications, healthy eating, and physical activity to help its patients reach their goals. This, combined with the center's one-on-one long-term nutritional coaching, allows patients the versatility to choose an avenue that will create and maintain the best for their body and lifestyle.The board-certified gastroenterologists and directors at 4ward Wellness are also continuing to explore the practices of internal and weight loss medicine to keep providing the best care possible. Director of Obesity Medicine, Dr. Jennifer Northrop, is currently the principal investigator for a research trial involving small bowel capsule endoscopy data, while Dr. Rohit Dhingra, Director of Bariatric Endoscopy, stays on the pulse of weight loss advancements as an active member of the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and the Association for Bariatric Endoscopy.“At 4ward Wellness, we are deeply committed to staying at the forefront of weight loss advancements,” Dr. Dhingra adds.“We understand that each patient's journey is unique, and as such, we are continuously exploring and adopting the latest practices in bariatric endoscopy. By staying on the cutting edge of this field, we are able to offer our patients the most effective and minimally invasive treatment options. Our goal is not only to help our patients achieve sustainable weight loss but also to improve their overall quality of life by providing them with the best, most innovative care available.”For more information or to request a consultation with 4ward Wellness, please visit .

