Gausium Awards Softbank Robotics America 'Elite Certification'

January 23, 2025 by David Edwards

SoftBank Robotics America (SBRA), one of the world's largest robotics companies and developer of industrial cleaning robots, has received the highest recognition and certification – Platinum Service Elite – from its partner and autonomous cleaning solutions provider, Gausium .

Gausium awarded SoftBank Robotics America (SBRA) with uts highest recognition and certification.

The Platinum Service Elite certification in was awarded by Gausium in recognition of SBRA's successful work in delivering value in large scaled complex environments.

SBRA achieved this by meeting or exceeding the following requirements:

A minimum of 100 Gausium robots successfully deployed in market with consistent usage across a single enterprise account and at least 30 robots successfully deployed in a single site.

The certification was also in recognition for SBRA's deployment training, which is“essential to a consistent outcome for each deployment”, says Gausium.

SBRA has developed a program that allows for the certification of deployment specialists in the skills required to successfully deploy Gausium solutions, adds the company.

This commitment includes 3+ weeks of onsite training, e-learning, and graded performance based on a standard rubric. SBRA has also created an additional training program for Super Users for use with Phantas.

Provision of an Onboarding program, which is essential to set the right expectations from the beginning so that the value sold, can be delivered.

This includes validation of scope, productivity metrics to drive the business case, deployment documentation for the customer, showcase of expected time to value, and change management details for the customer's environment.

Gausium says SBRA's approach is“multi-faceted and takes into account risks and other challenges that may prevent adoption of the program”, adding that SBRA teams are“highly skilled at addressing risk with clients and developing strategies to mitigate and drive adoption”.

Moreover, SBRA also ecelled in conducting operational reviews, which is essential for continuously demonstrating delivery of the value that the client is expecting.

If value does not appear to be“as expected”, insights should be available to align and get the program on track.

SBRA ensures operational reviews occur at multiple levels (executive, program manager, and local property level). Complex programs require multiple touch points for communications, reporting, and insights.

This ensures a tight partnership with the client to achieve success and achieve productivity metrics. SBRA also tailors the reporting to support large portfolio customers that need to see the data in various formats to manage their operations.

SBRA says its Integrator Vision is an essential component of positioning value as a trusted partner for automation programs.

It adds that its global view of technology with an Integrator Vision is how it endeavors to deliver a unified consistent experience.

Automation is delivered as an integrated resource into a client's service operation. This allows services to be transformed, people are used in the most productive ways, and robots are utilized to drive better outcomes at the right price.

SBRA are“experts at working with its clients to transform their operations with automation”, says the company.

Edward Cheng, CEO at Gausium, says:“We are honored to have our AI-powered autonomous cleaning solutions be part of SBRA's industry-leading technology solutions portfolio.

“SBRA is our premier partner for complex Enterprise customers, and their renowned enterprise adoption program ensures customers receive the full value from their robotic investments.”

SBRA plays an important role in the industry as a robot integrator and has a deep understanding of what it takes to enable AI-powered robotic technology to deliver long term business value for enterprise clients.

Brady Watkins, president of SBRA, says:“We are thrilled to receive this award from our partner Gausium.

“It demonstrates the depth of our commitment to partners and clients to think beyond the technology, to incorporate the people and processes that deliver sustained business value.”

As the first recipient of the Platinum Service Elite award, SBRA says it has re-enforced its position as the trusted partner of choice for enterprise clients looking to develop a strong foundation for automation, enabling them to realize maximum strategic value from their investment in robotics and ultimately work towards delivering best run operations.

Whether customers are looking to meet or exceed SOPs, deliver a superior service or enhance the experience of their customers and employees, the“Power of SoftBank” is behind them, says the company.