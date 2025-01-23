Ainewsbreaks Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Receives Interim Relief From India's NCLAT

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Meta (NASDAQ: META) is a leading company known for its social platforms, including WhatsApp. Recently, Meta received interim relief from India's National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (“NCLAT”), which has temporarily stayed a five-year ban imposed by the Competition Commission of India (“CCI”) on WhatsApp's data-sharing practices. This decision offers Meta a temporary reprieve in its ongoing challenges related to data privacy in India.

The relief from NCLAT comes at a time when META's stock price is experiencing a slight increase. Currently priced at $625.07 , the stock has seen a modest rise of 0.25% , or $1.57 . This increase reflects investor confidence amidst the legal developments in India, which could have significant implications for Meta's operations in the region.

META's stock has shown some volatility today, fluctuating between a low of $621.15 and a high of $628 . This range indicates active trading and interest from investors, possibly influenced by the recent legal news. Over the past year, META's stock has reached a high of $638.40 and a low of $385.66 , showcasing its dynamic performance in the market.

With a market capitalization of approximately $1.58 trillion , Meta remains a dominant player in the technology sector. The company's substantial market value underscores its influence and the importance of its legal battles, such as the one in India, which could impact its global operations and investor sentiment.

Today's trading volume for META stands at 1,059,535 shares, reflecting active participation from investors. This level of trading activity suggests that the market is closely watching Meta's legal proceedings and their potential impact on the company's future performance and stock value.

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology. For more information, visit the company's website at .

