OIC Strongly Condemns Escalating Israeli Aggressions In West Bank

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the brutal assaults and crimes carried out by Israeli forces (IOF) in West Bank, particularly in the city of Jenin and its refugee camp, murdering at least ten Palestinian civilians and injuring dozens of others.

OIC denounced the systematic destruction of roads and infrastructure and the establishment of military checkpoints and iron gates isolating Palestinian towns and villages, describing these actions as an extension of the war crimes perpetrated by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.

The organization also raised alarms over the escalating daily attacks by extremist settler groups, carried out under the protection of the IOF. These include a recent horrific assault on several Palestinian villages, where settlers set fire to homes, vehicles, properties, and agricultural lands. The OIC held the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the consequences of these heinous crimes, stressing the urgent need for accountability under international criminal law.

Reiterating its call to the international community, the OIC urged immediate action to halt the Israeli occupation's relentless aggression across the occupied Palestinian territories, including Occupied Jerusalem (Al-Quds), and to ensure protection for the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, the IOF continues its large-scale assault on Jenin and its refugee camp for the third consecutive day, accompanied by military bulldozers and aerial surveillance by drones and warplanes. The death toll from the aggression has now risen to 12 martyrs, with over 40 others injured.

