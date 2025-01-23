Rockwell Helps Dairy Processor Miraka Streamline Operations And Live Their Values

(MENAFN- 3BL) New Zealand-based Miraka , the world's first dairy processor to get its power from geothermal energy, has chosen Plex, by Rockwell Automation, to become even more efficient and sustainable.

The company will use Plex to integrate its enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. ERP is a software system that helps organizations streamline and automate their core business processes-including management, human resources, chain, sales, and customer relations-across the entire enterprise.

Miraka says its use of geothermal enables it to“emit 92% less manufacturing carbon emissions than traditional coal-fired factories, giving Miraka one of industry's lowest global carbon footprints.” The dairy company will now use Plex to connect, automate, track, and analyze its operations-from the pasture to the factory floor- to take its core values of excellence and innovation to the next level.

Robert Bell, Miraka CFO, calls Plex a "single source of truth,” with intuitive tools that will help Miraka optimize their business and operational performance by increasing efficiencies.

Plex supports Miraka's goals to become even more resilient, agile, and sustainable by offering a holistic view across the enterprise so Miraka quickly can respond to market demands and customer changes without interrupting production. The Plex software was built around the pillars of smart manufacturing, helping companies not only streamline their operations, but making it easier for them to follow industry standards, grow their business, and live their values.

"Plex is a modular system, so it can grow and adapt as needs change in the future, allowing companies like us to remain agile and stay ahead of the competition,” added Bell.

Learn more about how Miraka is combining geothermal energy with Rockwell's Plex to become even more resilient and sustainable.