Gold Price In Qatari Market Rises By 1.77% During Current Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The price of gold in the Qatari rose by 1.77 percent during the current week, reaching USD 2,750.15000 per ounce, according to data issued by Qatar National (QNB).

The data showed that the price of gold rose from USD 2,702.30000 per ounce recorded last Sunday.

The data also indicated that the rest of the precious metals recorded a weekly increase, with silver rising by 0.85 percent to USD 30.62000 per ounce, up from USD 30.36210 recorded on Sunday, and platinum by 0.20 percent to USD 948.85200 per ounce, compared to USD 946.95000 per ounce at the beginning of the week.