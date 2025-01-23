عربي


Qatar's Envoy To Lebanon Attends Quintet Panel Meeting


1/23/2025 1:03:03 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Lebanon H E sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani participated in the meeting of the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee on Lebanon, which was held on Wednesday in Beirut. Discussions during the meeting focused on the latest developments in Lebanon.

MENAFN23012025000063011010ID1109120364


The Peninsula

