Qatar's Envoy To Lebanon Attends Quintet Panel Meeting

Beirut: Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Lebanon H E Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani participated in the meeting of the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee on Lebanon, which was held on Wednesday in Beirut. Discussions during the meeting focused on the latest developments in Lebanon.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.