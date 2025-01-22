Dubai: Multiple-Vehicle Collision On E311 Causes Traffic Jam, Delays, Warn Police

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A multiple-vehicle collision took place on Mohammed bin Zayed Road, also known as E311, the Dubai announced on Wednesday.

The accident that occurred between multiple on the major highway took place before the Dubai-Al Ain exit towards Sharjah.

The authority warned motorists of traffic in the area due to the accident, which took place during the evening hours of the day, a time when the traffic rush starts picking up due to motorists returning from work. Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. Road users have been advised to be careful and use alternative roads.