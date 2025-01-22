Children's Home Society of NC Appoints Chief Philanthropy Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Greensboro, NC, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children's Home Society of NC (CHS) is pleased to announce the addition of Emily Johnson as Chief Philanthropy Officer.

In her new role, Johnson will lead CHS's 10-member Philanthropy team in their statewide annual, major, and planned giving campaigns, as well as community engagement efforts, by connecting with donors, who believe in the importance of family, to support and impact Children's Home Society's innovative programs.

“We are excited to welcome Emily to Children's Home Society and to her new leadership position building financial support for our mission to promote the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family,” said Brian Maness, CHS President & CEO.“Emily brings more than 22 years of experience in nonprofit fundraising and marketing, spanning sectors including health care, education, religion, and the arts.”

Johnson most recently served as Chief Advancement Officer of HopeWay, a mental health agency in Charlotte. She brings a wealth of experience and a passion for major gifts development. She has managed comprehensive development programs, built strong donor relationships, and overseen a wide array of campaigns and donor portfolios. Johnson has deep experience working with boards and volunteers, supporting staff, and cultivating annual and major gifts.

"I am thrilled to join such a respected organization which has served children and families for over a century. Promoting the mission of CHS is an honor, and I look forward to meeting and working with CHS supporters across the state to further the critical work of changing the lives of children each day," Johnson said.

Children's Home Society provides top-quality, evidence-based programs and services throughout North Carolina. Its education and child welfare staff provided services to more than 23,000 individuals last year, educating and preserving families, supporting children and families through transitions, and creating new families.

For more information on Children's Home Society, joining our CHS team, becoming a foster or adoptive parent, providing financial support, or volunteering please call 1-800-632-1400 or visit .

About Children's Home Society of North Carolina

Children's Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 120 years, Children's Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and youth responsibility. Children's Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child, but also in the foundation of a community.

