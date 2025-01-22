CPA Australia Calls On Hong Kong Government To Increase Revenue And Reduce Expenditure Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 January 2025 - With CPA Australia estimating a fiscal deficit of HK$96.1 billion for 2024-25 and fiscal reserves of HK$638.5 billion, today, we submitted recommendations for the to consider including in Budget 2025-26, with the major focus areas being tackling the deficit and building Hong Kong's prosperity.



(from left to right) Mr Janssen Chan, Co-Chairperson of Taxation Committee and Chairperson of SME Committee of CPA Australia Greater China; Ms Karina Wong, Divisional President 2025 and Deputy Chairperson of Taxation Committee of CPA Australia Greater China; Mr Anthony Lau, Co-Chairperson of Taxation Committee of CPA Australia Greater China; Mr Adam Chiu, Member of Taxation Committee of CPA Australia Greater China

Explore strategies to increase revenue and reduce costs

CPA Australia emphasises the need to explore innovative strategies for increasing revenue and optimising public expenditure. One suggestion is expanding the application of the user-pays model to a broader range of government services, provided fees remain affordable.



Ms Karina Wong, 2025 Greater China Divisional President stated, "Our proposals are designed to help the government navigate fiscal challenges, attract investment and strengthen Hong Kong's global competitiveness. A cornerstone of Hong Kong's success has been its low and simple tax system, and this must be preserved. Therefore, we encourage the government to prioritise raising revenue from non-tax sources, such as modestly raising fees on some government services.



Ms Wong highlighted that unlike Hong Kong, other advanced economies generate significant revenue through various levies, fees, and charges. She noted for example that Hong Kong generates only about 1 per cent of the revenue Australia does from visa processing fees and Hong Kong's passport fees are much lower than many jurisdictions. "While we are not suggesting the government raise fees to match those of other advanced economies, there is scope for modest adjustments to better reflect their costs," she said.



To support this, CPA Australia recommends the adoption of standardised cost-recovery policy, provided fees are set at affordable rates and increases limited. To drive efficiencies, the cost-recovery fee should be set at the cost of efficient service delivery rather than the actual cost, which could be higher.



Additional revenue-generating proposals include raising fines and penalties, such as illegal parking fines and increasing tobacco duty from 65 per cent of the cost of a packet of cigarettes to the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended 75 per cent. We also suggest exploring highly targeted new taxes, such as a digital services tax on large digital providers and a carbon tax on major greenhouse gas emitters.



Attract foreign investment and corporations

To attract more investment funds and family offices to Hong Kong and encourage them to invest locally, we recommend further enhancements to the tax regimes for investment funds and family offices.



Mr Anthony Lau, co-chairperson of CPA Australia's Greater China Taxation Committee suggested "To boost the property market, Hong Kong should include local real estate investments, both residential and non-residential with a minimum investment requirement of HK$50m, as tax exempt assets under unified fund exemption and single family office concession regimes, capped at 30 per cent of total assets under management. Another measure related to supporting the property sector is to give first home buyers a temporary stamp duty reduction of 50 per cent. This could help young Hong Kongers buy their first home, which not only benefits them but the broader economy and society."



Mr. Lau also said "The Hong Kong Government can initiate consultations with the Central Government to establish a "Family Office Connect" channel to facilitate cross-border investments by Mainland high-net-worth individuals through family offices established in Hong Kong. The first step in implementing this scheme would be to pilot it in the Greater Bay Area before extending it to the rest of the Mainland.



On infrastructure, Mr Lau emphasised the importance of timely delivery of major projects despite fiscal constraints. "To maintain Hong Kong's competitiveness, we suggest the government consider the broader use of public-private partnerships for infrastructure projects. This approach helps to reduce the government's share of costs and risks."



Support SMEs and attract talent

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have faced numerous challenges in recent years. Mr Janssen Chan, co-chairperson of CPA Australia's Taxation Committee for Greater China proposes, "In light of the difficulties faced by SMEs, it is crucial for the government to continue supporting them to foster their growth and success. We suggest increasing the threshold for the half profits tax rate from HK$2 million to HK$3 million, and provide a 100 per cent tax rebate on the 2024/25 final profits tax, capped at HK$10,000."



To address talent shortages and support an ageing workforce, Mr Chan proposes incentives for employers hiring older workers. "We recommend offering companies an additional tax deduction on salaries paid to employees aged 60 or above, or a direct wage subsidy to employers hiring eligible older employees."



To support the government's "Study in Hong Kong" initiative, we suggest incentivising developers to convert industrial buildings into student accommodation and extending the Immigration Arrangements for Non-local Graduates (IANG) visa duration to four years for graduates pursuing further studies abroad.



Improve living standards and encouraging childbirth

Acknowledging the need to balance fiscal responsibility with financially supporting residents, Mr Adam Chiu, a member of CPA Australia's Taxation Committee for Greater China said, "Though we need to manage our expectations on the sweeteners for the coming fiscal year, we recommend the government maintain the 100 per cent tax rebate on the 2024/25 final salaries tax, subject to a ceiling of HK$10,000, and salaries tax allowances should be increased at least in line with the inflation."



Mr Chiu also noted the potential for Hong Kong to adapt international examples on encouraging childbirth. "Hong Kong's ageing population and low birth rate pose significant long-term consequences for the city. To help address these issues, the government should consider measures that help alleviate the financial burden of raising children, such as a childcare expense allowance with a maximum deduction of HK$60,000 and increase the child allowance to HK$150,000 per child and childcare and early childhood education subsidies," Chiu added.



CPA Australia's budget recommendations reflect a comprehensive approach to fostering sustainable economic growth while addressing the pressing challenges facing Hong Kong's economy.





