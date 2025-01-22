(MENAFN) A recent New York Times/Ipsos poll reveals that most Americans believe the US is spending too much on aid to Ukraine. The survey, conducted between January 2 and 10 with 2,128 respondents, found that 51% of Americans think the current level of spending on Ukraine is excessive, while 28% view it as appropriate, and only 17% feel the US should increase its support.



Similarly, a majority of Americans (53%) think US aid to Israel is too high, with 30% considering it adequate. The survey reflects broader public sentiment favoring a shift toward prioritizing domestic issues, as 60% of respondents argue that the US should focus more on problems at home rather than engaging in foreign affairs.



Despite this, the US government has continued to provide significant financial and military support to Ukraine, including a $500 million military aid package announced in early January. Since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in 2022, the US has allocated over $175 billion in aid to Ukraine, including $65.9 billion in direct military assistance, according to Pentagon data.



This spending has faced increasing criticism from figures like Marco Rubio, President-elect Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State, who has called for a clear “end goal” for US support to Ukraine. Rubio criticized the lack of a defined strategy, questioning the long-term effectiveness of an open-ended financial commitment.



Moscow, meanwhile, has warned that Western aid only prolongs the conflict without altering the outcome, stressing that any potential peace talks should begin with Ukraine halting its military actions and acknowledging the loss of territories that voted to join Russia.

