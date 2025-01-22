(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) ASEAN Finance Innovation Summit 2025: Unlocking the Future of Finance



KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The ASEAN Finance Innovation Summit (AFIS) 2025 is set to revolutionize the landscape by bringing together global finance leaders, pioneers, policymakers, and innovators together to discuss the dynamic challenges and opportunities transforming the financial sector in an era of rapid technological advancement. Taking place on February 25th-26th, 2025, at the dynamic ALOFT Kuala Lumpur Sentral, this exclusive event aims to equip attendees with cutting-edge tools and actionable strategies to succeed in the ever-changing world of finance.







Finance is no longer just about managing numbers-it's about driving innovation, leading strategic change, and empowering organizations to thrive in an increasingly complex and competitive environment. From cutting-edge AI and blockchain technologies to hyper-automation and decentralized finance (DeFi), AFIS 2025 is poised to explore groundbreaking advancements that are reshaping the financial landscape and empowering leaders to navigate the evolving marketplace with agility, foresight, and resilience.

Key Topics Include:



The Power of AI and Hyper-Automation in Finance:

Discover how AI and RPA (Robotic Process Automation) are streamlining operations, enhancing decision-making, and boosting financial efficiency.

Blockchain and Digital Assets Revolution:

Explore the potential of blockchain in enhancing transparency and security while unlocking new opportunities in digital currencies and decentralized finance.

Sustainable Finance Trends:

Gain insights into how green bonds, climate finance, and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) compliance are shaping the future of finance for a greener world.

Data-Driven Decision Making for CFOs:

Uncover strategies for leveraging data analytics to drive operational efficiency, predict trends, and make informed decisions in volatile markets.

Future-Ready Finance Teams:

Equip finance teams with the digital skills and leadership capabilities needed to excel in the rapidly evolving financial landscape.

RegTech and Compliance Innovations:

Discover how emerging RegTech solutions are simplifying compliance processes and lowering costs while ensuring adherence to evolving regulations. Fraud Prevention and Cybersecurity:

Learn proven methods for building resilience and safeguarding organizations against the growing threats of cyberattacks and financial fraud.

Why Attend?

AFIS 2025 is more than just a conference; it's a platform for finance leaders to connect, collaborate, and create meaningful change. Attendees will benefit from:



Unparalleled Networking Opportunities : Connect with 50+ top-tier finance leaders, industry innovators, and global experts.

Actionable Insights and Solutions : Walk away with practical strategies to transform your organization's finance function.

Visionary Thought Leadership : Gain insights from a lineup of esteemed keynote speakers who are leading the charge in financial innovation. Future-Focused Discussions : Delve into emerging trends and technologies that will shape the future of the financial industry.

Keynote Speakers

The summit will feature an extraordinary lineup of speakers, including:



Jean-Paul Binot , Managing Director, Group Global Business Services Hub, BoardRoom Group: Sharing insights on driving operational excellence and finance transformation at a global scale.

Dipesh Patel , Regional CFO, APAC, Intertek: Discussing strategies for navigating the complexities of finance in the Asia-Pacific region.

Youjin Lee , Cluster CFO, Schneider Electric Singapore: Highlighting innovative approaches to sustainability and digital transformation in finance. Zulaifah Abdul Ghani , Ex-Regional CFO, ISS Global Forwarding: Providing expertise on leadership and strategic agility in today's dynamic financial landscape.

Sessions and Discussions

AFIS 2025 will offer a diverse range of sessions designed to equip attendees with practical knowledge and skills, including AI-powered financial modeling, ESG reporting frameworks, RegTech adoption, and decentralized finance applications. Each session will provide actionable insights that can be immediately implemented to drive operational efficiency and growth.

Conclusion

AFIS 2025 is a must-attend event for finance professionals, industry leaders, and innovators looking to lead the financial revolution. Join us to engage with the brightest minds in the field, explore cutting-edge innovations, and gain the tools needed to transform your finance function into a catalyst for growth and sustainability.

About the Organizer

The ASEAN Finance Innovation Summit (AFIS) 2025 is organized by CT Event Asia, a premier provider of high-level events in the fields of finance, innovation, and technology. With a mission to foster collaboration and drive impactful conversations, CT Event Asia connects finance leaders, industry experts, and decision-makers from diverse sectors to address the most critical challenges shaping the future of finance.

For more information, please contact:

Amina Kante

Senior Marketing Manager

CT Event Asia

Phone: +601161888699

Email: ...

Website:

Registration:

Chinese New Year discounts are available until January 30th, 2025. Register now at