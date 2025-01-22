5.2-Magnitude Quake Strikes Turkiye's Aegean, Causing No Damage

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- A 5.2 magnitude earthquake occurred in Aegean Sea, off Canakkale coast, west of Turkiye, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) announced late Tuesday, and luckily the tremor caused no damage.

The quake took place at 23:38 hours (local time) about 6.62 kilometers from Ayvacik district at a depth of 8.65 kilometers, it added.

No damage has been reported after the quake, Mayor of Canakkale Omar Torman wrote on his social account, noting that rescue teams are deployed statenwide and on high alert.

No official warnings regarding tsunami have been issued. (end)

