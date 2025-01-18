No Russian Warships Spotted Off Crimea Coast

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are no Russian warships in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov as of Saturday morning.

That's according to an update by the Ukrainian Navy , seen by Ukrinform.

"There are no enemy warships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy warships in the Sea of ​​Azov," the statement reads.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, there are currently seven Russian naval vessels in the Mediterranean Sea, two of which are Kalibr missile carriers with a total salvo of up to 22 missiles.

In addition, it is reported that in the past 24 hours, the following vessels have passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the Russian Federation: three vessels into the Black Sea, two of which moved on toward the Bosphorus Strait; nine vessels to the Sea of ​​Azov, four of which came from the Bosphorus Strait.

