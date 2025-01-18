Ukraine asserts 'peace through strength' as key to ending conflict, rejects 'peace at any price'

(MENAFN) Ukraine looks for peace not at any price, but "through strength", since this is the only actual method to prevent the and to put limits to the conflict.





This was announced by Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Serhii Kyslytsya, who spoke to the UN Security Council on December 16, Ukrinform's reporter in New York reads.



"Ukraine, like no one else, wants peace – but we will not accept the concept of "peace at any price", as it will bring no real and lasting peace at all. This will just encourage the aggressor to continue violating international law, and not only in Ukraine," the ambassador stated.



In line with the diplomat, the only actual way that will stop the attacker is the enforcement of the concept of "peace through strength".



Kyslytsya stressed that Ukraine is funding a conflict for survival: "This harsh reality was reconfirmed recently by one of Putin’s closest accomplices, Nikolai Patrushev, who expressed in an interview his hope that "Ukraine will cease to exist in 2025."



