(MENAFN) A retired US Ranger has been sentenced to 13 years in prison by a Russian court for his involvement as a mercenary in the Ukrainian military. The Russian Investigative Committee announced the conviction of Patrick Creed, an American war veteran, on Wednesday. Creed, who served with Ukraine’s forces between 2022 and 2023 for financial compensation, was found guilty of fighting on behalf of Kiev.



Creed, a former US Army major in his 50s, had applied to join Ukraine's military shortly after the conflict escalated in February 2022. He made a surprise visit to his family in Havertown, Pennsylvania, in 2023, while on his third tour to Ukraine. Creed had trained Ukraine's Territorial Defense Force and participated in combat missions alongside other Western military veterans. His involvement was also featured in the US military newspaper *Stars and Stripes* in 2022.



Russia has accused Ukraine’s Western allies of recruiting mercenaries to escalate the conflict. Creed reportedly applied to join Ukraine’s forces through Kiev’s embassy in Washington, DC. The Russian Prosecutor General's office reported that in 2023, 50 individuals were convicted for mercenary activities, with numerous other cases under investigation.



