UK judges ban expulsion of bisexual rapist

(MENAFN) A UK court has ruled that a convicted rapist, identified only as AA, cannot be deported to Jamaica due to his claim of facing persecution for his bisexuality. AA, who was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2018 for raping a woman while she was asleep, challenged his deportation on the grounds that he would face violence and discrimination in Jamaica due to his sexual orientation.



In his defense, AA explained that he had been in a sexual relationship with an older man as a teenager, and after his partner's murder, he endured violent in Jamaica, leaving him with significant physical scars. The tribunal accepted his argument, citing Jamaica's prevalent anti-LGBTQ+ attitudes and the likelihood that he would face similar abuse upon return.



Despite the ruling, the UK Home Office expressed its intention to deport foreign criminals and reiterated its commitment to removing offenders from the country. The decision was met with criticism from some, including former British security minister John Hayes, who described the ruling as an insult to victims of crime.



