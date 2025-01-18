NATO director says prepare for war

(MENAFN) Secretary-General Mark Rutte has urged member states to adopt a "wartime mindset" and significantly increase defense spending, citing threats from Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran. Speaking at the Military Committee meeting in Brussels on Wednesday, Rutte emphasized that NATO’s security is at risk and warned that preparations for war are necessary to prevent it. He highlighted the need for enhanced defense capabilities and greater military investment, noting that current efforts were insufficient to address challenges expected in the next few years.



Rutte also stressed NATO's support for Ukraine to alter the course of the ongoing conflict, acknowledging setbacks on the frontlines. Meanwhile, Russia continues to deny any threat to NATO countries, accusing the alliance of waging a proxy war and encroaching on its territory.



In addition, Rutte announced an increase in NATO’s naval presence in the Baltic Sea to protect undersea infrastructure, a move that includes frigates, maritime patrol aircraft, and naval drones. This follows an incident where a tanker allegedly damaged a power cable between Finland and Estonia. While the EU is considering sanctions, Moscow has not responded to the claims of sabotage.



