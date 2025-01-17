Galaxy Macau Collaborates With Luzhou Laojiao · Guojiao 1573 Spring Festival Tasting Pop-Up Store Debuts Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 January 2025 - In the spirit of the Lunar New Year, the world-class integrated resort, Galaxy MacauTM has partnered with the renowned Guojiao 1573, one of China's most prestigious baijiu brands, to present the first-ever "Auspicious Snake · Guojiao 1573 Tasting Festival" pop-up store in Macau.





The Guojiao 1573 Tasting Festival pop-up store officially opened on January 17 with a ceremony attended by distinguished guests and senior management, including senior management from Mr. Nelson Chan, Executive Vice President of Customer Development of Galaxy Entertainment Group and Mr. Xiang Ye, the General Manager of the Comprehensive Management Department at Luzhou Laojiao International Development (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd., along with Ms. Lucy Siu, Senior Regional Sales Manager and Ms. Shirley Ieong, General Manager of Wai Ming Hong, who gathered to witness this precious moment.



Macao's First National Liquor Launch



From January 17 to March 31, 2025, two Chinese New Year gift liquors – "Guojiao 1573 · Auspicious Spirit Snake" and "Luzhou Laojiao · 2025 Year of the Yi Si Lunar New Year Gift Baijiu," will debut at the pop-up store for the first time in Macau.



The design of both exclusive offerings features fine porcelain bottles crafted by Yongfengyuan Guoci. The Guojiao 1573 · Auspicious Spirit Snake, limited to 2025 bottles, is adorned with golden yellow glaze and a spirit snake symbolizing wealth and blessings, with a tail embracing a copper coin. The Luzhou Laojiao · 2025 Year of the Yi Si Lunar New Year Gift Baijiu, features a gold-ingot-topped lid symbolizing fortune. Both baijiu deliver a rich and layered aroma, smooth and soft palate, leaving a lasting impression. They are of great collection value with limited edition for sales. Guests can enjoy tastings of Luzhou Laojiao · Antique Edition and Guojiao 1573 · Classic in the pop-up store, alongside exclusive privileges and limited-time pairing menus.



Exquisite Pairings of Fine Baijiu and Cuisine



From now until March 31, five Chinese restaurants at Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel are collaborating with Guojiao 1573 to present a limited-time baijiu pairing menu. Notable restaurants include Michelin two-star restaurant Feng Wei Ju, Shang Pin Seafood Hotpot Restaurant, Pang's Kitchen, Putien, and Bei Shan Lou, featuring signature dishes such as Signature Roost Goose, Pan-fried Dalian Abalone, Simmered Softshell Turtle, Crystal Duck with Ginseng Herbal Soup, Braised Soft-Shelled Turtle with Goose. Guests can savor the perfect harmony of Luzhou Laojiao · Antique Edition with various gourmet delicacies. These dishes are paired with specially crafted Guojiao 1573 liquors and Luzhou Laojiao · Zisha Daqu, welcoming the spring with rich flavors and festive spirit, allowing guests to savor the harmonious beauty of strong-aroma baijiu and exquisite Cantonese and Fujian delicacies.



