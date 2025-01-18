Report states Afghans evacuated by US stayed stuck in foreign camps

(MENAFN) Afghan citizens evacuated by the U.S. during the chaotic 2021 withdrawal continue to be stranded in around 36 countries, often in substandard, prison-like conditions, according to newly released documents from several human rights organizations. The evacuees, who fled the takeover, are still waiting for their U.S. entry applications to be processed, with many detained or stranded in limbo.



The documents, which cover data up to the fall of 2023, highlight reports of human rights abuses, including family separations, lack of access to humanitarian aid, and poor living conditions that have contributed to trauma and mental health issues. These revelations came after litigation against the U.S. Departments of Defense, State, and Homeland Security.



While specific details on the number of countries involved are not fully clear, the records show that makeshift holding facilities are located in Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Italy, and Germany, with one facility in Qatar holding 4,000 evacuees, far exceeding the recommended capacity.



A U.S. State Department spokesperson stated that efforts to resettle Afghan evacuees are ongoing, with 33,000 special immigrant visas issued in 2024. The evacuation, which ended under President Joe Biden, has faced widespread criticism for leaving thousands of Afghans behind, despite the U.S. spending billions over a 20-year military campaign in the country.



MENAFN18012025000045015687ID1109103877