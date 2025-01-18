Poll indicates Americans becoming more positive regarding Russia

(MENAFN) A recent poll commissioned by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) has revealed a shift in American attitudes toward Russia following Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 US presidential election. Conducted between November and December 2024, the survey showed that 11% of Americans now consider Russia an "ally," while 20% view it as a "necessary partner." In contrast, 17% labeled Russia a "rival" and 38% an "adversary." This marked a significant change from a previous survey in early 2023, where no Americans considered Russia an ally, and 55% saw it as an adversary.



The survey also indicated that attitudes towards the EU remained mostly unchanged, though the percentage of Europeans who consider the US an ally dropped significantly from 31% to 22%. Additionally, the poll found growing positive sentiment between Russia and China, with both nations increasingly viewing each other as allies.



Regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, over one-third of Ukrainians (34%) expressed optimism about their country’s chances of victory, whereas just 13% of Americans believed such an outcome was likely. Meanwhile, Europeans expressed anxiety about Trump’s win, although some parts of the world saw potential for reduced violence in Ukraine and the Middle East under his leadership.



