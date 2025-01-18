Moscow enhances energy relations with Asian partner

(MENAFN) Moscow is deepening its cooperation with Vietnam by offering supplies of liquefied natural (LNG), oil, and assistance in developing the nation's nuclear power sector, Russian Prime Mikhail Mishustin announced during his visit to Hanoi on Wednesday. The two countries also agreed to collaborate on oil and gas projects within each other's continental shelves. This move is part of ongoing efforts to implement strategic agreements made during Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Vietnam last summer.



The countries have committed to expanding energy projects, including energy, with Russia ready to supply Vietnam with LNG, oil, and processed energy products. Mishustin highlighted Russia's willingness to help establish LNG production facilities in Vietnam, building on previous discussions about LNG projects between Russia's Novatek and Vietnam.



Additionally, Russia's nuclear energy firm Rosatom and Vietnam's EVN signed agreements to enhance cooperation in power generation, including the potential revival of a nuclear power plant project that was suspended in 2016.



MENAFN18012025000045015687ID1109103884