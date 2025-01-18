Central African Republic leader takes trip to Moscow

(MENAFN) Central African Republic (CAR) President Faustin-Archange Touadera has arrived in Russia for a three-day official visit, where he will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The discussions, set to take place on Thursday, will focus on strengthening political, trade, economic, and humanitarian ties between the two nations, as well as addressing recent international and regional developments.



Touadera's visit follows phone calls with last year and comes ahead of CAR's parliamentary in 2025 and presidential elections in 2026. Amid ongoing concerns about group activity in the country, the leaders are expected to discuss counter-terrorism efforts and the stability of the Central African Republic, a former French colony with a history of militant violence.



The two leaders previously discussed the lifting of a diamond export ban in November 2024, with Touadera expressing his gratitude to Putin for Russia's role in supporting this decision. Russia and CAR signed a military agreement in 2018, allowing Russian military specialists to assist in training the country's national forces, and plans are reportedly underway to establish a Russian military base in the CAR.



