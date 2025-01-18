India military shows off ‘robo-dogs’

(MENAFN) The Indian military has showcased its first batch of AI-powered robotic dogs, known as MULES (Multi-Utility Legged Equipment), during the Day parade in Pune. These four-legged robots, designed for surveillance and transporting light loads, resemble dogs and are part of India's efforts to modernize its armed forces. In 2023, the Indian Army ordered 100 MULES under an emergency procurement plan, with the robots supplied by New Delhi-based company AeroArc for 2.8 billion rupees ($33 million).



The robots are equipped with advanced thermal cameras, sensors, and the ability to operate autonomously across various terrains, including altitudes of up to 10,000 feet. They can also carry small arms for combat scenarios. After successful trials in harsh desert conditions, including tests by 50 soldiers and 10 robotic dogs, these MULES are now part of the army's logistics and combat strategies.



This move aligns with global trends, as militaries worldwide are incorporating robotic technology into their operations. The Chinese military, for example, demonstrated a robot dog with an automatic rifle during recent drills, reflecting the growing use of robotic warriors in defense systems.



