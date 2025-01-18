Sierra Leone starts emergency response to fatal virus

(MENAFN) Sierra Leone has declared a public emergency after confirming two cases of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox. Health Minister Austin Demby made the announcement in the capital, Freetown, on Monday, following the detection of the second case of the potentially deadly virus.



The first case of mpox in the country was reported last week, marking the nation’s first since the African Union's health authority raised the continent-wide alert for the virus in 2022. Countries like Morocco, Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda have also reported mpox cases, many linked to travel connections with the Democratic Republic of the Congo.



The two Sierra Leone patients, aged 21 and 27, have not had recent contact with known infected individuals or animals, with only the first patient having traveled recently. Both are being treated in a hospital in Freetown.



In response to the outbreak, the government is ramping up border surveillance, expanding testing, and launching a nationwide awareness campaign. Minister Demby urged citizens to stay calm and report any suspected cases to health authorities, citing past experiences in handling the Ebola and Covid-19 crises.



MENAFN18012025000045015687ID1109103876