Hanwha Life Launches 'Mobile Family Center' In Indonesia To Strengthen Community-Centered Mental Health Support For Women And Children

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Hanwha Life's "Digital Family Center"

has been installed in two locations in the Jakarta area in collaboration with local child centers to provide mental care programs for women and children as well as counseling to promote welfare. This is the result of a partnership between Hanwha Life, the Jakarta government, and Save the Children, which has been ongoing since 2023.

The newly launched "Mobile Family Center"

consists of a specially modified vehicle equipped with a counseling room, nursing room, and lounge. This mobile service will visit various regions on designated days, with the experts providing psychological counseling and self-reliance support programs. By offering this mobile center, access to welfare services will improve as people will no longer need to go long distances to use mental health services.

The Technical Service Unit for the Center for Women and Children Protection in Jakarta handled 1,682 cases of violence against women and children throughout 2023. These cases involved 665 girls, 286 boys, and 731 adult women. This number represents an increase compared to 2022, which recorded 1,455 cases of violence against women and children. Addressing the rising number of violence cases against women and children certainly requires specific solutions. The innovation of the Mobile Digital Family Center is expected to be a strategic step in strengthening the protection of women and children.

Hanwha Life's newly launched mobile counseling service will be able to operate in various locations, such as markets and apartment complexes. The mobile unit allows counselors to be closer to the community, enabling them to report issues they are experiencing, especially those related to violence against women and children. This innovation makes it easier for people to access counseling services, particularly for those who are reluctant or unaware of how to report the problems they are facing.

The handover ceremony was attended by over 200 participants, including Teguh Setyabudi, Acting Governor of Jakarta, Hong Jeong-pyo, Vice President of Hanwha Life, Rosianto Hamid, Chief Program Impact Creation of Save the Children Indonesia, Mochamad Miftahulloh Tamary, Director of the Ministry of Women's Empowerment and Child Protection, government officials, child protection agencies, and residents.

The attendees had the opportunity to experience the services provided inside the counseling vehicle firsthand, and share feedback from the residents, children, and counselors to discuss

ways to operate this center more effectively and practically.

Hong Jeong-pyo, Vice President of Hanwha Life, stated, "We are delighted to bring essential support to the residents through "Mobile Family Center". We will continue to uphold our social responsibilities towards Indonesian communities, improving the quality of life for the local residents."

Hanwha Life first entered the Indonesian market in 2012 and has steadily expanded its footprint, now operating a nationwide network of 26 branches centered in Jakarta. Since its early days in the market, the company has consistently engaged in various social contribution activities, aimed at fostering a family-friendly environment in the region, including volunteer work for children in underserved areas, establishment of community child centers, and creation of youth entrepreneurship academies. These efforts have helped build strong trust within the local communities.

The company plans to further strengthen community-centered

initiatives in global markets by promoting and implementing inclusive finance, reaching out to neighbors in need and making a meaningful impact on their lives.

SOURCE Hanwha Life